Indie Short on Colorism Premieres on Magic Johnson's Aspire TV on Aug 1

Still from short film Las Chicas

-- LAS CHICAS, the short film by newcomer Elizabeth Bayne, is scheduled to premiere on Aspire TV's ABFF Independent Series with host David Banner on August 1, 2017 at 8:00PM.The film tackles the issue of colorism in the Los Angeles dating scene with wit and heart. The plot revolves around three roommates as they help their romantically-challenged friend Elizabeth prepare for a date. Deep seated belief systems are challenged as the friends struggle to accept what Elizabeth believes is the source of her dating frustrations - her dark skin.This semi-autobiographical short film was written and directed by Elizabeth Bayne and stars newcomers Mia Chamasmany ("Mia") and Erin Johnson ("Erin"), as well as Ms. Bayne. The film was shot by LA-based photographer Edward Cushenberry, whose images have been featured in Dazed and Confused, Vice, and The Fader. Las Chicas is a production of graybayne film/media.Elizabeth is a public health advocate and filmmaker whose work has garnered 2 CASE Awards, a Gold Davey Award, 7 Telly Awards, and a Best Short Competition Award. She works at the intersection of social impact and film and is currently producing Chocolate Milk, her first feature documentary.# # #Aspire TV is a new television network created by legendary athlete and entrepreneur, Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Aspire celebrates the African American experience. It's a channel that creates opportunity for new voices, new vision and the next generation of ground-breakers and game-changers.graybayne film/media is a full-service production studio, providing video and media production and consulting for communications outreach, marketing and entertainment. We use entertainment media to communicate health and social issues for nonprofit organizations and corporations.