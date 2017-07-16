News By Tag
How to Choose a Linux Hosting Company that Suits Your Needs
Most people want to know how to pick a linux hosting company that suits their needs. Here is how:
Secondly, after choosing a lunux ISP to host your website, you need to select the features that you need. You need to ask this question: do you need a static HTML website, CGI script or a dynamic PHP website with MYSQL database. Most linux ISP offer these features in their starter plan but some inexpensive host limit customers to static HTML pages only. If you choose a cheap linux host, make sure that they give you the option to upgrade to an expensive package that has more features. Remember, you do not need a web developer to create and run a PHP or CGI script website for you. There are some PHP or CGI script tutorials and codes online.
Thirdly, you need to select how much disk space and bandwidth you need. Some offer storage that is more than enough for customers. On the other hand, if someone has a website with photo galleries, then the storage provided by some linux host might not enough to store the pictures. 1GB of storage is enough for a lot of small businesses. The next question is how much bandwidth do you need? Always choose a linux hosting package that is two to three times higher the results of a grain of salt when it comes to bandwidth. And remember to increase your bandwidth when your search ranking goes up and when the number of your visitors increases.
The fourthly, when choosing a linux hosting company that would suit your needs, find out what other people say about some linux ISP. Try as much as possible to see what they say about their experience with customer service and uptime. Also, check if they were happy with their control panel and find out which one offers website builder or pre-installed website scripts.
Lastly, always remember to shop around for better pricing. Find out how much you will have to pay for both hosting and domain name. Some linux hosting providers give customers discounts, if they buy more than two years of web hosting. Also, look for some coupons or special offers and select the best offer.
In conclusion, always choose a linux hosting company that offers a lot of features, better service, high uptime, high disk storage, better pricing and high bandwidth.
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017