News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston's acclaimed Aardvark Jazztet to perform up-tempo jazz standards in two New Hampshire venues
The Aardvark Jazztet (from the famed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra) will perform hits by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Fats Waller, others, and music by Mark Harvey, July 29 in Claremont NH and July 30 at St Gaudens National Historic Site, Cornish NH.
The Aardvark Jazztet will perform favorites by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and other jazz legends, plus music by Mark Harvey written for the occasion. The group will appear at two venues:
Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm, West Claremont Center for the Arts, 133 Old Church Road, Claremont NH. Free admission, donations welcome. Information:
Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site, in the Little Studio, 139 Saint Gaudens Road, Cornish, New Hampshire, 03745. Concert included with admission to the site. Information:
The July 29 show will include hits like In a Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington, Ain't Misbehavin by Fats Waller, and A Foggy Day by George Gershwin, plus Mark Harvey's Claremont Suite, originally written for the Claremont 250th anniversary in 2014. On July 30, the esteemed sextet will perform Summertime by George Gershwin, Night and Day by Cole Porter, and C Jam Blues by Duke Ellington. The show will feature the world premiere of Mark Harvey's piece honoring Augustus Saint Gaudens, called SGS (Saint Gaudens' Studio), commissioned for the occasion.
The musicians of the Aardvark Jazztet are members of the renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (now in its 44th season) led by founder and music director Mark Harvey. These six musicians have impressive credentials playing with leading jazz, blues, and classical ensembles as well as national and international touring experience. The Aardvark Jazztet has appeared at the National Gallery (Washington, DC), Ocean Park Music Festival, Harvard University, Emmanuel Church, and the Rockport Music Festival, to name a few.
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been called "stunningly beautiful" (New York City Jazz Record), "spellbinding"
The Aardvark Jazztet is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Managing Director, telephone: 617-776-
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
16177768778
delamotte-amw@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse