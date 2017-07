Boston's acclaimed Aardvark Jazztet to perform up-tempo jazz standards in two New Hampshire venues

The Aardvark Jazztet (from the famed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra) will perform hits by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Fats Waller, others, and music by Mark Harvey, July 29 in Claremont NH and July 30 at St Gaudens National Historic Site, Cornish NH.

The Aardvark Jazztet, Mark Harvey director. Photo by Chris Cheon

Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks

16177768778

delamotte-amw@ comcast.net

-- The Aardvark Jazztet (Mark Harvey, trumpet and music director; Arni Cheatham, saxophones; Peter H. Bloom, flutes and saxophones; John Funkhouser, piano; Jesse Williams, string bass; Harry Wellott, drums) is a noted sextet drawn from the internationally acclaimed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra ("lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Ellington's finest reed sections" Jazz Times).The Aardvark Jazztet will perform favorites by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and other jazz legends, plus music by Mark Harvey written for the occasion. The group will appear at two venues:Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm, West Claremont Center for the Arts, 133 Old Church Road, Claremont NH. Free admission, donations welcome. Information:802.738.0022Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site, in the Little Studio, 139 Saint Gaudens Road, Cornish, New Hampshire, 03745. Concert included with admission to the site. Information:802.738.0022 or (603) 675-2175The July 29 show will include hits likeby Duke Ellington,by Fats Waller, andby George Gershwin, plus Mark Harvey's, originally written for the Claremont 250anniversary in 2014. On July 30, the esteemed sextet will performby George Gershwin,by Cole Porter, andby Duke Ellington. The show will feature the world premiere of Mark Harvey's piece honoring Augustus Saint Gaudens, called(Saint Gaudens' Studio), commissioned for the occasion.The musicians of the Aardvark Jazztet are members of the renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (now in its 44season) led by founder and music director Mark Harvey. These six musicians have impressive credentials playing with leading jazz, blues, and classical ensembles as well as national and international touring experience. The Aardvark Jazztet has appeared at the National Gallery (Washington, DC), Ocean Park Music Festival, Harvard University, Emmanuel Church, and the Rockport Music Festival, to name a few.The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been called "stunningly beautiful" (), "spellbinding") and "one of the best jazz ensembles in the world" (, Germany). The band has premiered more than 175 works for jazz orchestra, has released 14 CDs to international acclaim, and has performed with guest artists Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard, Jimmy Giuffre, and other luminaries. Trumpeter-composer Mark Harveyhas recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus)and performed with Gil Evans, Claudio Roditi, Howard McGhee, Sam Rivers, and others. A winner of awards from ASCAP, the National Endowment, and Meet-the-Composer-Lila Wallace/Reader's Digest Commissioning Program, Dr. Harvey teaches jazz studies and composition at MIT. For more about Aardvark: www.aardvarkjazz.com The Aardvark Jazztet is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Managing Director, telephone: 617-776-8778 Visit: