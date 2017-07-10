 
News By Tag
* Aardvark Jazz
* Mark Harvey
* Peter H. Bloom flute
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Somerville
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


Boston's acclaimed Aardvark Jazztet to perform up-tempo jazz standards in two New Hampshire venues

The Aardvark Jazztet (from the famed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra) will perform hits by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Fats Waller, others, and music by Mark Harvey, July 29 in Claremont NH and July 30 at St Gaudens National Historic Site, Cornish NH.
 
 
The Aardvark Jazztet, Mark Harvey director. Photo by Chris Cheon
The Aardvark Jazztet, Mark Harvey director. Photo by Chris Cheon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Aardvark Jazz
* Mark Harvey
* Peter H. Bloom flute

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Somerville - Massachusetts - US

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Aardvark Jazztet (Mark Harvey, trumpet and music director; Arni Cheatham, saxophones; Peter H. Bloom, flutes and saxophones; John Funkhouser, piano; Jesse Williams, string bass; Harry Wellott, drums) is a noted sextet drawn from the internationally acclaimed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra ("lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Ellington's finest reed sections" Jazz Times).

The Aardvark Jazztet will perform favorites by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and other jazz legends, plus music by Mark Harvey written for the occasion.  The group will appear at two venues:

Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm, West Claremont Center for the Arts, 133 Old Church Road, Claremont NH.  Free admission, donations welcome. Information:  802.738.0022

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site, in the Little Studio, 139 Saint Gaudens Road, Cornish, New Hampshire, 03745. Concert included with admission to the site. Information:  802.738.0022 or (603) 675-2175

The July 29 show will include hits like In a Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington, Ain't Misbehavin by Fats Waller, and A Foggy Day by George Gershwin, plus Mark Harvey's Claremont Suite, originally written for the Claremont 250th anniversary in 2014.   On July 30, the esteemed sextet will perform Summertime by George Gershwin, Night and Day by Cole Porter, and C Jam Blues by Duke Ellington.  The show will feature the world premiere of Mark Harvey's piece honoring Augustus Saint Gaudens, called SGS (Saint Gaudens' Studio), commissioned for the occasion.

The musicians of the Aardvark Jazztet are members of the renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (now in its 44th season) led by founder and music director Mark Harvey.  These six musicians have impressive credentials playing with leading jazz, blues, and classical ensembles as well as national and international touring experience.  The Aardvark Jazztet has appeared at the National Gallery (Washington, DC), Ocean Park Music Festival, Harvard University, Emmanuel Church, and the Rockport Music Festival, to name a few.

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been called "stunningly beautiful" (New York City Jazz Record), "spellbinding" (The Boston Globe) and "one of the best jazz ensembles in the world" (Jazz Podium, Germany).  The band has premiered more than 175 works for jazz orchestra, has released 14 CDs to international acclaim, and has performed with guest artists Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard, Jimmy Giuffre, and other luminaries.  Trumpeter-composer Mark Harveyhas recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus) and performed with Gil Evans, Claudio Roditi, Howard McGhee, Sam Rivers, and others.  A winner of awards from ASCAP, the National Endowment, and Meet-the-Composer-Lila Wallace/Reader's Digest Commissioning Program, Dr. Harvey teaches jazz studies and composition at MIT.  For more about Aardvark:  www.aardvarkjazz.com

The Aardvark Jazztet is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Managing Director, telephone:  617-776-8778      Visit:  www.americasmusicworks.com

Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
16177768778
delamotte-amw@comcast.net
End
Source:
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Aardvark Jazz, Mark Harvey, Peter H. Bloom flute
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Somerville - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Americas Musicworks News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share