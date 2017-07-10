Boston's acclaimed Aardvark Jazztet to perform up-tempo jazz standards in two New Hampshire venues

The Aardvark Jazztet (from the famed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra) will perform hits by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Fats Waller, others, and music by Mark Harvey, July 29 in Claremont NH and July 30 at St Gaudens National Historic Site, Cornish NH.