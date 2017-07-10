News By Tag
PMG Assists Technology Client Intilop to Crack Tough Defense & Mil Market
Innovator Intilop, a leader in TCP and UDP FPGA-based, technology targeted at Network Acceleration and Network Security applications taps PMG to assist in building position and business base in the Aerospace and Defense & Military Market.
Intilop - a fast-paced, high growth provider of FPGA-based, products and sub-systems focused on TCP & UDP Network Acceleration and Network Security applications commissioned PMG to develop an integrated, Marketing Program with the centerpiece highlighting the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program (JSF), which was worked collaboratively with L-3 Communications.
Given the early success with projects from notable customers like Northrop Grumman, IBM, L-3, Telspan and others, Intilop has made a strategic commitment to put focus on the Aerospace and Defense and Mil Markets.
Target areas of focus include Network Communications for large volumes of data, complex data sets and bottlenecks that are linked to Avionics applications (communications/
Signals Intelligence and Satellite Communications (imaging and data dissemination)
Kelly Masood, CEO for Intilop indicated that "With PMG's assistance, we are writing another key page in Intilop's corporate history, which will advance our business to another level.
Intilop has introduced its eighth-generation of TCP/IP and UDP/IP Family of Products, which is a strong statement of the company's leadership and sustainable position."
The initial Marketing Program provided by PMG includes:
•Direct-Response B2B – focused on key contacts within the TOP 60 Defense Contractors (cross-division)
•Sales/Distribution Network – given Intilop's need to increase "feet on the street" – PMG has put a recruiting and development program in-place to develop a 3rd Party Network. This is comprised of seasoned Reps and System Integration Partners (worldwide) that will bring Intilop solutions to key accounts.
•Media/Publications Coverage – Intilop is leveraging the Top Industry Media sources that cater to the target market segments with updates on Product News, contributory articles (technical/application in-scope) and participation in webinars and other events to demonstrate the value of this technology.
Ed Hennessy, CEO for PMG said "Taking Intilop on, as a new client has its challenges, although Intilop has a solid foundation and history to leverage. It's clear that the target accounts and applications that we are focusing on need to hear the Intilop story – the rest will fall into place."
Edmond Hennessy
Author: Market Warfare: Leadership & Domination Over Competitors
About Performance Marketing Group
Performance Marketing Group (PMG) is a high-powered Market Programs and Services firm that has generated $750 million revenue for Client companies. The company works with its clients on either a Project-specific or Strategic-level capacity and specializes in Product Launch Campaigns, Competitive Attack Programs, Vertical Industry and New Market Development, Opportunity Base and Target Account Development and Channel Partner and Strategic Alliance Development Programs.
Learn more at: [http://www.pmg-
About Intilop, Inc.
Intilop is a leading developer and provider of advanced high complexity IPs and system solutions in Network Protocol Processing, Network Traffic Acceleration, Network Traffic Management and Network Security. The company has recently introduced its eighth-generation of TCP/IP and UDP/IP Family of Products.Intilop's active customer base includes notable firms like L3, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Lucent, NEC, TI, Motorola, IBM, Cisco, Fujitsu, Quant Trading, Fixnetix, Bloomberg, Applied Materials, Xilinx and Intel/Altera, to name a few.
Learn more at: [http://www.intilop.com]
Ed Hennessy
603-320-4593
***@pmg-results.com
