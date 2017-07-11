Country(s)
Industry News
The REDD Management, Strategy, and Financial Group Company Now "RMSF Corporation"
HOUSTON - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The REDD Management, Strategy, and Financial Group today announced that it has changed its legal name to "REDD Management, Strategy, and Financial (RMSF) Corporation."
"Our future rests in our ability to engage organizations of all types and sizes for advanced connectivity technology developments,"
The new name was effective Thursday, June 15, 2017. The company will continue to align its products, services, and solutions around the RMSF brand.
To learn more about RMSF, visit reddgroupllc.com.
About RMSF
REDD Management, Strategy, and Financial (RMSF) is an American conglomerate corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of 2016, the company operates through the following segments: Capital, Retail, Technology, Management Consulting, and Commercial Real Estate which cater to the needs of Financial Services, Retail Trade, Engineering, Energy, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Real Estate industries. More at reddgroupllc.com.
Contact
Ms. Lena Lynn
1-888-889-8644
info@reddgroupllc.com
