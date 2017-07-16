News By Tag
EuroPlast Ltd. experiences expanded growth; celebrates two years with new ownership
Owner Jim Grafft realizes unique capabilities of Europlast Ltd.
Paul Bechwar, COO, says, "It's all about the people and their extensive knowledge of custom injection molding. On the custom side, our team at EuroPlast often gets involved in the design stage of the mold, providing valuable input to make improvements before a chip is cut to make a mold."
One of EuroPlast's key team members is Harald Zacharias, president of EuroPlast. Harald's thirty-plus years of industry knowledge makes him a well-respected mold building artisan. His experience in design and plant operation is a tremendous asset to the growth targets of the company.
The company has renewed its ISO 9001/2008 certification, and, equipped with strong financial backing, EuroPlast Ltd. continues to grow the custom injection molding business, as well as expand its high-volume production of the caps and closures market segment in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and Israel.
Bechwar continued, "With strong leadership and an exceptionally talented team, we are looking forward to continuing this growth pattern in the coming years."
EuroPlast is one of a handful of sports cap and enclosure manufacturers in the country after the acquisition of the sports cap and closure business portion from Berry Plastics. They have developed a successful niche with custom injection molding customers across a diverse cross-section of industries. In the last 18 months, they have added dozens of products and customers on the custom side of the business.
The industries that EuroPlast serves include greenhouse and agricultural sectors, medical, plumbing, gasoline engines components, fuel tanks, residential and commercial construction tools, printers, lock-out devices, recreational products, as well as the food industry.
For more information, contact Paul Bechwar, COO, at 608-587-2335, email PaulB@EuroPlastltdusa.com www.europlastltdusa.com.
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
