Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


EuroPlast Ltd. experiences expanded growth; celebrates two years with new ownership

Owner Jim Grafft realizes unique capabilities of Europlast Ltd.
 
 
ENDEAVOR, Wis. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Almost two years ago, Jim Grafft, former owner of Arctic Cat, purchased the assets of EuroPlast Ltd., including the manufacturing facility in Endeavor, Wis. As a prospective buyer, Grafft realized the unique capabilities of EuroPlast. As the new owner, he wanted to restore the company to its original excellence. His commitment to keeping the company in Wisconsin and retaining as many of the original employees as possible, was also a primary objective. Grafft additionally invested in the company, buying the manufacturing plant that EuroPlast had been leasing in Westfield, Wis. for the cap and closure business.

Paul Bechwar, COO, says, "It's all about the people and their extensive knowledge of custom injection molding. On the custom side, our team at EuroPlast often gets involved in the design stage of the mold, providing valuable input to make improvements before a chip is cut to make a mold."

One of EuroPlast's key team members is Harald Zacharias, president of EuroPlast. Harald's thirty-plus years of industry knowledge makes him a well-respected mold building artisan. His experience in design and plant operation is a tremendous asset to the growth targets of the company.

The company has renewed its ISO 9001/2008 certification, and, equipped with strong financial backing, EuroPlast Ltd. continues to grow the custom injection molding business, as well as expand its high-volume production of the caps and closures market segment in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and Israel.

Bechwar continued, "With strong leadership and an exceptionally talented team, we are looking forward to continuing this growth pattern in the coming years."

EuroPlast is one of a handful of sports cap and enclosure manufacturers in the country after the acquisition of the sports cap and closure business portion from Berry Plastics. They have developed a successful niche with custom injection molding customers across a diverse cross-section of industries. In the last 18 months, they have added dozens of products and customers on the custom side of the business.

The industries that EuroPlast serves include greenhouse and agricultural sectors, medical, plumbing, gasoline engines components, fuel tanks, residential and commercial construction tools, printers, lock-out devices, recreational products, as well as the food industry.

For more information, contact Paul Bechwar, COO, at 608-587-2335, email PaulB@EuroPlastltdusa.com  www.europlastltdusa.com.

Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
Source:EuroPlast Ltd.
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017
Click to Share