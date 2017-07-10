News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Coloring Book Shares Best of Show Dog Quotes
Filled with 50 fun quotes and designs about these wonderful animals and their unique characteristics
Quotes from famous authors include Lord Byron, Charles Darwin, Emily Dickinson, George Eliot, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, Jonathan Swift, and Mark Twain. The book also includes proverbs and sayings from "A true friend leaves paw prints on your heart," "Love is a four legged word," and "My goal in life is to be as good of a person my dog already thinks I am" to "Some angels choose fur instead of wings" and "The road to my heart is paved with paw prints."
"With the publication of this coloring book, there are now 1,000 images to color in the Doodle Art Alley Books series by Samantha Snyder. We hope that these books provide coloring fun for everyone," says Kathleen Welton, Publisher of AKA Associates.
About Doodle Art Alley Books
The Mom's Choice Awards® has honored Doodle Art Alley Books with a Gold Recipient Seal of Approval, including Imagination Will Take You Everywhere, Mistakes Are Proof That You Are Trying, Believe in Yourself, and Attitude is Everything as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services.
AKA Associates is the publisher of the award-winning Doodle Art Alley Books series of coloring books for all ages. Samantha Snyder is the author and illustrator of books in the series as well as the founder of Doodle Art Alley. For more information visit: www.akabooks.com and www.doodle-art-
Contact
Kathleen Welton
***@akabooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse