New Coloring Book Shares Best of Show Dog Quotes

Filled with 50 fun quotes and designs about these wonderful animals and their unique characteristics

All You Need Is Love...and a Dog: Coloring Book

Kathleen Welton

-- AKA Associates announces the release of a new coloring book in the Doodle Art Alley Books series.($9.95; 104 pages; paper; ISBN: 978-0998832203)shares 50 doodle art images of inspiring proverbs, quotes, and sayings printed on one side of the page for all ages to color.Quotes from famous authors include Lord Byron, Charles Darwin, Emily Dickinson, George Eliot, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, Jonathan Swift, and Mark Twain. The book also includes proverbs and sayings from "and "to "and "With the publication of this coloring book, there are now 1,000 images to color in the Doodle Art Alley Books series by Samantha Snyder. We hope that these books provide coloring fun for everyone," says Kathleen Welton, Publisher of AKA Associates.The Mom's Choice Awards® has honored Doodle Art Alley Books with a Gold Recipient Seal of Approval, including, andas among the best in family-friendly media, products and services.AKA Associates is the publisher of the award-winning Doodle Art Alley Books series of coloring books for all ages. Samantha Snyder is the author and illustrator of books in the series as well as the founder of Doodle Art Alley. For more information visit: www.akabooks.com and www.doodle-art- alley.com . Doodle Art Alley Books are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at Independent Bookstores. Please contact info@akabooks.com for review copies of coloring books in the Doodle Art Alley Books series.