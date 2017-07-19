Country(s)
What is the LA Times talking about?
Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierras displaying the forces of nature.
CALABASAS, Calif. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The headline in the LA Times reads "The shadow of Winter in the Sierra Summer"
What the heck are they talking about? It's not all doom and gloom and there is no shadow. It's not fake news but it is ill informed news because it is incomplete and not well researched.
Mammoth Lakes had an epic Winter and now is experiencing abundant Summer. Why abundant? For the first time in many many years, the Sierras are experiencing everything all at once. How awesome is that! There is still snow at the upper elevations in the Sierras from the mass amounts snow fall this past Winter and Mammoth Mountain is still open for skiing and boarding (in the middle of Summer), the lakes and streams are vigorously flowing with life giving water and fish, the forest is alive with flowers, wildlife, hikers, bikers, and campers. The Sierras are live are vibrant than any other recent time in history. It's all happening in Mammoth Lakes and it's all happening right now!
This is not to down play there are areas that are experiencing excessive snow melt that has flooded low lying areas and that rivers and streams are flowing at capacity. This too is part of the lesson that Mother Nature is teaching us about forces beyond our control that add beauty, wonder, and danger to our lives.
Mammoth Lakes is experiencing a wondrous time right now! Winter, Spring, and Summer all at once! Come to Mammoth Lakes and see this once in a life time event that is unfolding in every direction.Don't miss it!
NomadnessRentals.com is here in Mammoth Lakes at the heart of this once in a life time event along with a once in a life time Price Match Guarantee
