 
News By Tag
* Energy Consulting
* Energy Savings
* Energy Efficiency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At Commercial Building Energy Savings Options

 
HOUSTON - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- At some point, that expensive energy bill is going to cause that final headache. You know you need to cut costs somewhere, and that monthly fee looks like a fantastic option. Fortunately, Jeremy Gutierrez is ready to set you up with an energy auction, where the electric and gas companies bid to win your business. And, you can also work on energy efficient practices, if you want to continue to lower costs.

Would you like to see your place of business spend a little less money? Look into these commercial energy savings tips, as shared by Environmental Protection.

• You probably already know that LED bulbs can save you money, but also make sure to turn off lights in rooms that aren't being used, or automate the process with timers or motion detectors.

• Computers and copiers are often left on, but switching them to power saving mode (or shutting them off) can make a major difference. There are also energy saving equipment options out there that automatically limit energy use.

• Cooling and heating are a major source of lost energy, especially in a bigger building. Make sure to get these systems serviced regularly, and seal all doors and windows.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
End
Source:Jeremy Gutierrez
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Consulting, Energy Savings, Energy Efficiency
Industry:Energy
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share