Caro, Cortes, Hernandez, and Perez-Bustillo at Park Plaza Restaurant Sat, 8/26

-- Brownstone Poets presentsNatalie N. Caro, Lydia Cortes, Diana Gitesha Hernandez, Mireya Perez-Bustillo on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.PLEASE NOTE THAT BROWNSTONE POETS WILL NO LONGER BE ON THE FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH!Saturday, August 26at 2:30 p.mNatalie N. CaroLydia CortesDiana Gitesha HernandezMireya Perez-Bustillo@ Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia CarragonFACEBOOK INVITE:pcarragon@gmail.combrownstonepoets.blogspot.com/en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712Bios:Natalie N. Caro is a Bronx-born artivist, editor, and 2015 Pushcart Prize Nominee. She holds a B.A. in English Literature and Philosophy from Lehman College/CUNY where she currently teaches freshman and an MFA in Poetry from City College/CUNY where she was selected as one ofthe first recipients of the Creative Writing Fellowship. Sometimes, she swears that school saved her, but then she thinks about colonization of the mind and feels some type of way. She used to want to be a mermaid, but she learned to write before she ever learned to swim.Lydia Cortes is the author of the poetry collections Lust for Lust (Ten Pell Books) and Whose Place (Straw Gate Books). Her work appears in the anthologies Puerto Rican Poetry: An Anthology from Aboriginal to Contemporary Times (U Mass Press, 2006) and Breaking Ground: Anthology of Puerto Rican Women Writers in New York 1980-2012 (Editorial Campana). Recent work has appeared on the Black Earth Institute's 30 Days Hath September poetry feature curated by Patricia Spears Jones; in Poems in the Aftermath andWhat Rough Beast (both Indolent Press); Resist Much, Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance (Dispatches Editions); and Upstreet.Diana Gitesha Hernandez "Gitesha" is an inter-disciplinary artist. Co-founder of the poetic/voice/jazz group, The Artemis Collective. Hernandez is an early member of the Nuyorican Poets Café. She has authored several books of poetry, appears worldwide in performances and anthologies. Raw Lips Melao: A Nuyorican Rhapsody is available on Amazon. Her debut CD IMBUED (2013) weaves her voice with jazz and poetry as Miguel Algarin, founder of the Nuyorocan Poets Cafe notes "makes these words swirl with passion" She is a graduate from the Swedish Massage Institute, has a masters from LIU in guidance counseling and holds a BA from SUNY in Jazz Performance and painting. Her artwork is shown and collected internationally.Mireya Perez-Bustillo, born in Colombia and raised in New York, writes poetry and fiction in Spanish and English. In her work she searches for that "other voice" breaking through entrapment andoppression, the fragile markers to unearth more hidden voices. Her work appears in Revista del Hada, Caribbean Review, Americas Review, Diosas en Bronce: Anthology of Colombian Women Writers, Vibe Viva, IRP Voices, among others. Her novel, Back to El Dorado, is forthcoming.