Caro, Cortes, Hernandez, and Perez-Bustillo at Park Plaza Restaurant Sat, 8/26
Natalie N. Caro, Lydia Cortes, Diana Gitesha Hernandez, Mireya Perez-Bustillo on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.
PLEASE NOTE THAT BROWNSTONE POETS WILL NO LONGER BE ON THE FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH!
Saturday, August 26
at 2:30 p.m
Natalie N. Caro
Lydia Cortes
Diana Gitesha Hernandez
Mireya Perez-Bustillo
@ Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
FACEBOOK INVITE:
https://www.facebook.com/
pcarragon@gmail.com
brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/
en-gb.facebook.com/
Bios:
Natalie N. Caro is a Bronx-born artivist, editor, and 2015 Pushcart Prize Nominee. She holds a B.A. in English Literature and Philosophy from Lehman College/CUNY where she currently teaches freshman and an MFA in Poetry from City College/CUNY where she was selected as one of
the first recipients of the Creative Writing Fellowship. Sometimes, she swears that school saved her, but then she thinks about colonization of the mind and feels some type of way. She used to want to be a mermaid, but she learned to write before she ever learned to swim.
Lydia Cortes is the author of the poetry collections Lust for Lust (Ten Pell Books) and Whose Place (Straw Gate Books). Her work appears in the anthologies Puerto Rican Poetry: An Anthology from Aboriginal to Contemporary Times (U Mass Press, 2006) and Breaking Ground: Anthology of Puerto Rican Women Writers in New York 1980-2012 (Editorial Campana). Recent work has appeared on the Black Earth Institute's 30 Days Hath September poetry feature curated by Patricia Spears Jones; in Poems in the Aftermath andWhat Rough Beast (both Indolent Press); Resist Much, Obey Little: Inaugural Poems to the Resistance (Dispatches Editions); and Upstreet.
Diana Gitesha Hernandez "Gitesha" is an inter-disciplinary artist. Co-founder of the poetic/voice/
Mireya Perez-Bustillo, born in Colombia and raised in New York, writes poetry and fiction in Spanish and English. In her work she searches for that "other voice" breaking through entrapment andoppression, the fragile markers to unearth more hidden voices. Her work appears in Revista del Hada, Caribbean Review, Americas Review, Diosas en Bronce: Anthology of Colombian Women Writers, Vibe Viva, IRP Voices, among others. Her novel, Back to El Dorado, is forthcoming.
