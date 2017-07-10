News By Tag
New Start-Up Bets on Real-Time Content as the Next Unicorn
The founders envision a world where at any point a person can see what is going on at any popular attraction in their vicinity and use that in their decision-making process on where to go. Initially designed in late-2016 with the idea of seeing what was happening in the bars/clubs/restaurants around them, the founders quickly realized the greater applications for the product and set out to expand its features and capability. According to co-founder Ivan Dodd, "We realized during development that there were a number of scenarios Eṅkē would be useful for that fell outside the original scope of what we wanted. Some of those uses would require functionality we hadn't originally thought to build-in." His other co-founder, Sheran, quickly chimed in "because of the changes though, a planned 3-5 month bootstrap turned into around 7-8 (months). But the team is really excited about the product we're going to be able to put out. We also have to be the only organization I know of utilizing Google Firebase, Places and Maps api's in conjunction, in this kind of way."
The application itself has a listing locations with ratings, much like many in the market. However, where it shines is in its short, location-tagged, 10-second videos that allow users to see what's happening at that venue that day. Users at any location can take a video and tag it to the venue where they're located, which then allows others on the app to see a clip of what's occurring. In this regard it's a very unique competitor in a space that still operates mostly off of reviews and static content. If successful, it could appeal heavily to the coveted 18-35 age group as a decision-making tool for outings. With the app being universally applicable, the market for it spans the globe and could easily range in the millions of users.
Eṅkē was privately funded by its two co-founders, both native New Yorkers, with capital earned from roles at previous start-ups. In the case of Ivan Dodd, Jet.com, and in the case of Sheran Gnanapragasam, his own rapidly-growing development firm Ardent Peak. It's available today from the App Store with the founders looking to release on Android in Q4.
When asked about initial adaptation to the market, Mr. Dodd stated "I view Eṅkē as the most visual informational tool around. I always like to ask folks, 'if you were headed somewhere, a mall, a restaurant, a bar or wherever. And you could see what was going on there before you went, would you take a look?"
