Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Donald Trump, Leon Youngblood Sr, Nicolo Bini have something in common a love for Veterans
A love for our Veterans is one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Here is an example of it. Michelle Obama was quoted as saying "No member of our military should ever have to spend their nights sleeping on the ground, this should horrify us all" Donald Trump has always shown support and tremendous love for our veterans, President Trump you inspired me to use the word tremendous. Bill Clinton is a big supporter, and finally Leon Youngblood Sr, and Nicolo Bini owner of Binishells.com.
"The purpose behind coming together with Nicolo is to provide Binishell homes for homeless veterans. It's a shame, we have veterans who lost arms and legs not to mention being traumatized by what they've seen in war. These brave men and women are being forced to sleep on the streets." Leon Youngblood SR
What are Binishells homes? they are green monolithic dome shaped homes.
These homes are ingeniously built in addition to being earthquake proof, they use 1/3rd of the energy of regular homes.
Former President Bill Clinton spoke about Binishells homes at the "Clinton Global Initiative" "Binishells are the first systems I have seen which check all the boxes for low cost and disaster relief housing"
The World Bank declared "Binishells have a low carbon footprint, high strength and low cost, features that all countries are now starting to pay attention to".
Forbes said of Nicolo Bini and Binshells.com "One of 31 names we need to know this year" US Army Corps of Engineers stated this about Binishells homes, " Materials costs are significantly reduced, labor cost is less, but Binishells are very strong structurally and earthquake resistant"
Binishells homes are 900 sq ft monolithic dome shaped homes. Built with ingenious proprietary technology. This gives each veteran their own separate 450 sq ft technologically advanced fully furnished green mini-home.
It really does take a village, let's do a quick recap, so far we see that Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, The World Bank, and the US Army Corps of Engineers have weighed in on Binishells homes. Fast forward to songwriter Rodney E. Burns, he wrote the most touching song ever written to honor veterans. Rodney E. Burns connected with R&B crooner Preston Harris who sings the song.
The music producer is Don Destin a 15-time platinum producer. Don put all the ingredients of this song into a pot and made some very good soup.
Leon Youngblood Sr coordinated and brought everyone together which made the project possible. Binishells Communities can be created in every city in America and around the world. Contact Leon Youngblood New Business Development Manager for Binishells.com
Download the song at https://www.allgave.com
Go directly to ITUNES and download the song using this link: http://apple.co/
https://www.dropbox.com/
WWW.BINISHELLS.COM
Special thanks to WAVR'S 97.0 DJ Steve "O"
