Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Donald Trump, Leon Youngblood Sr, Nicolo Bini have something in common a love for Veterans

A love for our Veterans is one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Here is an example of it. Michelle Obama was quoted as saying "No member of our military should ever have to spend their nights sleeping on the ground, this should horrify us all" Donald Trump has always shown support and tremendous love for our veterans, President Trump you inspired me to use the word tremendous. Bill Clinton is a big supporter, and finally Leon Youngblood Sr, and Nicolo Bini owner of Binishells.com.