Final Call to Submit Films to Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market

--Brasov International Film Festival & Market is the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world.The festival accepts feature films, documentaries, shorts and animation. All films must be nonviolent (no horror, stabbing, shooting, murder or blood induced scenes). Films or documentaries where violence is implied for the purpose of documenting a social issue or an historical event may be accepted.This year, the festival celebrates its 6th consecutive edition and, for the 2nd year in a row, the festival is being held exclusively on-line. The Official Selections' Lineup will be communicated on August 28. The selected films will be featured in Daria!, the arts, entertainment & business magazine published annually since 2005. The 2017/2018 issue of the magazine will be out at the end of August.Take 50% off the entry fee by using the code:The festival is IMDB recognized; the awards will be listed there and linked to each film's respective page.Some promotional packages are still available for sponsors and the prices range between €250 and €3,000.The festival gives special thanks to its media & marketing partners: Global Film Studio, Toronto Pictures, The Matthew Martino Benevolent Fund, iPitch.tv and InkTip.The Festival, founded by film director Bruno Pischiutta and producer Daria Trifu in 2012, showcases nonviolent films and demonstrates how those movies are not only capable of great international success, but are also in high demand by the public.In 2016, the two founders made film and internet history by bringing the Festival on-line exclusively and allowing, for the first time, the world viewers to enjoy all the selected films from the comfort of their homes on its Official On Demand VIMEO Channel.Each year, all selected films are featured in the annual edition of Daria! magazine that is published in August and it is available online. Some of the previous issues may be read here: Daria!The Festival has been recognized by the IMDB and all the awards handed each year are listed there. Visit the Festival's IMDB profile.Over the years, some of the filmmakers awarded here include: Nicole Kidman, Woody Allen, Richard Gere, Keira Knightley, Robert Redford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Woody Harrelson and Cameron Diaz among many others.Some of the films that have been awarded at Brasov International Film Festival gained access to theatrical releases and have competed for Academy Award®'s nomination consideration.Starting in 2017, the films selected to participate in the Festival are guaranteed a distribution contract proposal from Global Film Distribution, a Division of Global Film Studio Inc."We want that the rights of women and children are respected. We want to fight intellectual pollution, stupidity, racism and discrimination. We want to show that nonviolent films can be commercially viable and can contribute to achieving a better world. We want to win the fight against ignorance and bigotry. We want to use the art of film as a weapon in order to improve the viewers' lifestyle.Our CAUSE is driven by high ideals and it is more important than any one of us."