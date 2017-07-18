Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen Joining Cruise Hosted by Queens Chamber of Commerce

QUEENS, N.Y.
- July 16, 2017
- PRLog
-- Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen is joining the Queens Chamber of Commerce's summer cruise on the Skyline Princess on July 18th. Glen leads the administration's efforts to grow and diversify New York City's economy, invest in emerging industries across the 5 boroughs, build a new generation of affordable housing, and help New Yorkers secure good-paying jobs that can support a family. With more than 25 City agencies or authorities under her purview, Glen's portfolio includes: the Department of City Planning; the Department of Parks and Recreation; the Economic Development Corporation;
the Department of Consumer Affairs; the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment;
the Housing Development Corporation;
the New York City Housing Authority; Small Business Services, and the Landmarks Preservation Commission.
Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
*Boarding begins at 5 and the ship departs at 6:00
Location:
World's Fair Marina
Marina Road 1
New York, NY
To reserve your seat, register at https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/5783
/
For group pricing details
or call Sophia at 718.898.8500, ext. 123
Reserve your seat TODAY