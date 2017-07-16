News By Tag
WordPress Websites to Increase Business Event With Entrepreneur Mom Karla Campos
Learn how to build a business website on WordPress with famous Entrepreneur Mom Karla Campos. On July 18, 2017 Karla will be teaching business owners how to build a basic WordPress website. All it takes is a simple website with the right information for a business to look good and increase its customer base.
Since starting her online business in 2009, Karla is a huge advocate of education and training. When she is not working on digital strategy, organizing events, and creating educational courses, she can be found donating her time in the community. Most of the time she is spending time with her kids who have turned her into a football mom against her will. Karla is a self-taught web designer and often gives workshops at conferences on digital marketing and web design.
The workshop will take place at the Women's Centre located at 305 S Hyde Park Ave in Tampa at 6 PM.
The event is a free event as an in kind service to the Tampa business community.
"In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is the power to do it." ~Marianne Williamson
Event Info: https://www.facebook.com/
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017