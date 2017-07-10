 
Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110


Top 10 Recreational Water Illnesses Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of the top ten recreational water illnesses (RWIs).

"RWIs are caused by exposure to germs or chemicals in the water we swim in and enjoy during aquatic activities" said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "The CDC reports that they are caused by swallowing, breathing in mists or aerosols of, or having contact with contaminated water in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, water play areas, interactive fountains, lakes, rivers or oceans. This new video counts down the CDC's list of the top 10 causes of RWIs based on data compiled from 1978 through 2010."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/8RMx9VtS2M0



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,210,000 times or to join more than 2,820 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
