KTC Recognizes TÜV Rheinland CB Certification

-- A new memorandum of understanding signed between TÜV Rheinland and the Korea Testing Certification (KTC) means that CB certificates and reports issued by TÜV Rheinland laboratories in China will now be recognized by the KTC and the mandatory KC safety certificate can be issued directly.KC safety certification is a Korean regulatory requirement for electrical appliance products. Products for export to Korea must display the KC mark as proof that the product conforms to Korean safety requirements for electrical/electronic equipment and components. In the past, products applying for KC certification must undergo safety testing in Korea. Samples will no need to be sent to Korea for testing from now and this will greatly reduce the certification time and costs for products being exported to Korea.Product safety certification in Korea is based on the "Electrical Appliances & Household Products Safety Control Act" and is divided into the following three certification types:• Safety Certificate• Safety Confirmation• Suppliers' Declaration of Conformity (SDOC)The TÜV Rheinland CB testing laboratory (CBTL) network offers global coverage backed by decades of experience and expertise with product certification requirements. CB certificates issued by TÜV Rheinland provide manufacturers with rapid access to international markets and is the most widely recognized brand in quality assurance.China is the largest exporter of mechanical and electrical equipment to Korea especially when it comes to electronic and electrical products. TÜV Rheinland can help you acquire KC certification for your products and enter the market more quickly. For more details, please contact TÜV Rheinland.