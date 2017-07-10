Swiss-belhotel International Announces Opening Of Its First 5-star Hotel In Jordan

JORDAN – Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba, t

--– Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba, the group's first 5-star in Jordan following the completion of the hotel's rebranding. Part of the massive Tala Bay development, the beautiful 336-room beachfront property is located on the Red Sea with 80 per cent of the rooms facing the marina.Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba is the pearl of the Red Sea and we are very excited to flag it. The hotel is now fully integrated into our global system following the brand conversion. In addition to outstanding accommodation, Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba boasts exceptional dining and leisure facilities including three specialty restaurants and a beach bar, five swimming pools, kids club, and exciting water sports and recreation activities."Mr Voivenel, stressed, "This landmark project was signed a few months ago as part of an exclusive agreement between Swiss-Belhotel International and Jordan Projects for Tourism Development (JPTD), whereby Swiss-Belhotel International will co-manage JPTD's existing three hotels in Aqaba as well as its future portfolio of properties."JPTD is a publicly listed company that owns, develops and operates the unique Red Sea destination of Tala Bay Aqaba. Mr. Ziad Abu Jaber Chairman of JPTD, stated, "We are eager to capitalize on Swiss-Belhotel International's expertise and excellence in managing world-class hotels catering to varied market segments, and delighted to see the progress at Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba."Swiss-Belhotel International currently has more than 3500 rooms under development in key growth markets across the Middle East. Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are proud to partner and expand our footprint in the Kingdom with a distinguished organization such as Jordan Projects for Tourism Development. The Middle East holds high significance for us with 17% of our global portfolio centered in the region and we are glad to welcome Grand Swiss-Belresort Tala Bay Aqaba to our upscale luxury collection of hotels."Tala Bay is a fascinating fully-integrated destination on the Red Sea Coast featuring over 400 luxury Real Estate Beach properties varying between villas, apartments and beach Cabanas, 3, 4 and 5 beach resort hotels, a state-of-the-art marina that serves as an international entry point to the Kingdom, a beach club, a diving centre, a wide array of water sports and a booming commercial area with excellent infrastructure.###Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com