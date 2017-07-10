Remeha boilers keep the heat on at Royal Birkdale

Royal Birkdale Golf Club has upgraded its heating with Remeha Quinta Pro boilers

-- Royal Birkdale, one of golf's most renowned venues, has installed three Remeha boilers at its famous club house ahead of the start of the prestigious Open Championship 2017.Situated in Southport, on the golden links land of England's 'Golf Coast', Royal Birkdale prides itself on the outstanding facilities it offers its visitors, both on the course and in the club house. So when the time came to replace the old inefficient boilers, contractor Senate (Mech) Ltd. recommended installing Remeha boilers to meet the key requirements for improved heating reliability and efficiency."We recommended Remeha because of the quick accessibility of the products and spare parts, which is backed up by excellent customer support," said John Rigby, Director at Senate.Previously, the club house had relied on heat only boilers and gas-fired generators for its heating and hot water generation. The decision was taken to replace them with three energy-efficient Remeha Quinta Pro 90 condensing boilers. These provide reliable space heating in addition to heating the newly-fitted calorifiers to ensure a plentiful hot water supply.Working with PSD Building Services Consultants Wirral, Senate installed the three Remeha boilers on a wall-mounted cascade system.Ray Hughes, Director at PSD, commented: "The Quinta Pro 90 boilers satisfied efficiency and spatial requirements which allowed us to create a new boiler room while keeping the old system running. This resulted in a quick changeover for the busy, world-famous golf venue."Operating multiple boilers in cascade configuration is a rapid, high-quality solution to achieving greater reliability and higher efficiency – the main concerns at Royal Birkdale.The Remeha complete cascade systems use smart gas and hydraulic connection technology for quick and easy assembly, reducing on-site 'hot works' and disruption. This was an important consideration as the Club was keen to minimise any downtime during the system replacement."The installation went smoothly," said John. "The small footprint of the Quinta Pro cascade enabled us to carry out a live refurbishment, so there was just one day of downtime for the changeover."As Royal Birkdale prepares to host The 146Open, the new Remeha boilers are fully operational and delivering the required high performance. For Royal Birkdale, this not only means more reliable heating and hot water provision, but the prospect of reduced energy bills in the months ahead.Rob McNeill, Chairman of Planning at Royal Birkdale, expressed his thanks to PSD, Senate and their supply chains for the understanding, guidance and competence shown with this installation. "We had high intensity service requirements and everyone involved with this installation has not just met but exceeded our expectations."The 146Open takes place at Royal Birkdale from 16to 23July 2017.