Pow! Entertainment And Rackfest, Inc. Launch Exclusive Product Line Of Award Winning Graphic Novel

 
 
DENVER - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital celebrity-autograph and personalized memorabilia platform RACKFEST, INC. partnering with Stan Lee's POW! ENTERTAINMENT announced that they have launched limited edition "God Woke" products.

"God Woke", the hardcover version received the Outstanding Book of the Year Independent Voice Award at the21st annual Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY). The digital Cinematic Graphic Novel™ version was named Best Animated Film at the 25th annual Independent Filmmakers Showcase IFS LA Film Festival.

Rackfest, who has exclusive distribution through their internet-marketplace is already selling two Limited, First Edition versions of this graphic novel, signed by Stan Lee and other top contributors. The "God Woke" products on Rackfest include limited edition lithographs, canvases, prints and t-shirts. Buyers can purchase these items by heading to Stan Lee's "God Woke" Rackfest page at www.rackfest.com/stan-lee.

Stan Lee's "God Woke" is a timeless tale of humanity's search for meaning ... and a fresh take on God's own search for the same. Unique and thought-provoking, Stan Lee's original story is adapted with the insightful understanding of character that define the Silver Age of comics. Each signed copy includes a Certificate of Authenticity and the IPPY Award Gold Seal.

"Rackfest is honored to be working with legendary creator Stan Lee as well as creative team members Fabian Nicieza, Mariano Nicieza, Frank Lovece and Wilson Ramos Jr. for the sale of the amazing graphic novel "God Woke" and related artwork The multi-autographed books make this a prized possession for any fan." -Jim Kaufman; CEO; Rackfest, Inc.

The Rackfest platform allows fans to directly connect with their favorite actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Rackfest takes the traditional celebrity autograph to a whole new level, by creating a unique and personalized connection between fans and their favorite celebrities.

"Rackfest is the perfect platform for Stan Lee's"God Woke" to reach fans with a connection to Stan Lee and its top contributors." -Mariano Nicieza, President of Shatner Singularity (Publisher)

Contact Information

Rackfest, Inc.

Kelly Winner | Email: Kelly.winner@rackfest.com

Stan Lee and POW! Entertainment PR Representative

Dawn Miller | Miller PR

pow@miller.pr.com

323.761.7220


www.rackfest.com
Source:Rackfest, Inc. and POW! Entertainment
Email:***@rackfest.com Email Verified
