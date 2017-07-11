 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Remeha unveils new enhanced fully-responsive website

 
 
Remeha's new enhanced fully-responsive website
Remeha's new enhanced fully-responsive website
 
WOKINGHAM, England - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading heating manufacturer Remeha has launched a new, enhanced, fully-responsive website tailored to the needs of its customers as part of its ongoing investment into the commercial heating market.

With expanded content and improved functionality, the new Remeha website provides a valuable, easily-accessible resource for its target audience of building services consultants and specifiers, M&E contractors and end-user clients. At the same time, the distinct design supports Remeha's wider brand identity and reflects its established reputation for high performance, efficiency and best-in-class engineering quality.

Research into customer needs has influenced every stage of the design and development process. The new, fully-optimised website provides rapid access to up-to-the-minute information on Remeha's products and services. From product literature and multi-level BIM files to technical data and product manuals, visitors will find the enriched content quicker and easier to find and download.

Chris Meir, Sales Director at Remeha said: "Providing a better overall experience for our target audience was a key aim as we look to grow our digital offerings. Following customer research, we wanted to create a website that looks good, is easy to navigate on all screens and full of relevant content. The result is a striking, informative site that showcases our advanced heating solutions and services while reflecting and reinforcing our market-leading industry standing."

The new website follows the recent launch of Remeha's pioneering Gas 220 Ace, the compact, high output, free-standing condensing boiler range that sets new industry standards for 2017. Visit the new website at www.remeha.co.uk.

www.remeha.co.uk; E: info@remeha.co.uk; T: 0118 978 3434

Source:Remeha
Email:***@ntlworld.com Email Verified
