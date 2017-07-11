News By Tag
Remeha unveils new enhanced fully-responsive website
With expanded content and improved functionality, the new Remeha website provides a valuable, easily-accessible resource for its target audience of building services consultants and specifiers, M&E contractors and end-user clients. At the same time, the distinct design supports Remeha's wider brand identity and reflects its established reputation for high performance, efficiency and best-in-class engineering quality.
Research into customer needs has influenced every stage of the design and development process. The new, fully-optimised website provides rapid access to up-to-the-minute information on Remeha's products and services. From product literature and multi-level BIM files to technical data and product manuals, visitors will find the enriched content quicker and easier to find and download.
Chris Meir, Sales Director at Remeha said: "Providing a better overall experience for our target audience was a key aim as we look to grow our digital offerings. Following customer research, we wanted to create a website that looks good, is easy to navigate on all screens and full of relevant content. The result is a striking, informative site that showcases our advanced heating solutions and services while reflecting and reinforcing our market-leading industry standing."
The new website follows the recent launch of Remeha's pioneering Gas 220 Ace, the compact, high output, free-standing condensing boiler range that sets new industry standards for 2017. Visit the new website at www.remeha.co.uk.
