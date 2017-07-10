 
July 2017





New Sales Prospecting Book Offers 167 Tips & Tricks to Book More Meetings

Amazon Bestselling Author E.R. Carpenter Releases a New Book for Sales Development Success: Brain Dump
 
ATLANTA - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Author, E.R. Carpenter, promises big time results from his latest book: Brain Dump: 167 Tips & Tricks from a Six-Figure Sales Prospecting Legend. The book contains lessons learned from his over 14 years of sales prospecting on behalf of well-known brands including Microsoft, Salesforce, and Amazon. What makes his experience unique is that he has worked both as a buyer for Office Max and a "gatekeeper" for a start-up software company. Carpenter's previous books have been in the top 10 of Amazon Kindle's sales management category.

Not many sales professionals make prospecting alone a career choice. In fact, many sales people would prefer to avoid cold calling and sending cold emails altogether.  Carpenter, a Gulf War veteran, welcomes the challenge and claims he has made over 100,000 career cold calls before auto-dialers became popular.

Carpenter was quoted as saying, "If you read this book, apply the tips and tricks suggested, and do not book 52 extra sales meetings per year, I will buy the book back at full price."

Brain Dump is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble's website BN.com.  Visit the following page to get the book today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0692915427

Source:Forest Wade Press
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Prospecting, Carpenter, Sales
Industry:Books
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
