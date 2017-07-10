News By Tag
New Sales Prospecting Book Offers 167 Tips & Tricks to Book More Meetings
Amazon Bestselling Author E.R. Carpenter Releases a New Book for Sales Development Success: Brain Dump
Not many sales professionals make prospecting alone a career choice. In fact, many sales people would prefer to avoid cold calling and sending cold emails altogether. Carpenter, a Gulf War veteran, welcomes the challenge and claims he has made over 100,000 career cold calls before auto-dialers became popular.
Carpenter was quoted as saying, "If you read this book, apply the tips and tricks suggested, and do not book 52 extra sales meetings per year, I will buy the book back at full price."
Brain Dump is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble's website BN.com. Visit the following page to get the book today: https://www.amazon.com/
Emanuel Carpenter
6788079477
***@gmail.com
