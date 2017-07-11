News By Tag
Vaxini announces support for 12 local languages
The worldwide vaccines registry for android can be downloaded for free in Google Play
Vaxini is available in the following languages: * English * Spanish * German * Italian * Portuguese * French * Russian * Polish * Finnish (Suomi) * Filipino (Tagalog) * Indonesian * Turkish
Wogic is working on the localization of the app into more languages. Vaxini has over 5,000 installs in Google Play and an overall rating of 4.1/5 stars.
"Excellent, I've been looking for something like this for a long time." Vaxini users record vaccines straight away and get timely reminders for future shots in advance of the vaccination date, based on the country-specific recommended immunization program. People can enter past vaccines from their vaccination card, thus having their vaccine records always at hand. Vaxini will let them know what kids are in for before their vaccination appointment with the doctor. An interactive map helps add the vaccination center.
Vaxini can be downloaded for free in Google Play store here: https://play.google.com/
"As a traveller, I was looking for app to keep track of my vaccines. I have tried some apps, but this one is so far the best one. It is not perfect, but it is far better than other apps." Vaxini includes all vaccine types, vaccine brands and immunization schedules in the world, tracking about 100 different infectious diseases. Both the recommended vaccines and those suggested by physicians at their own discretion can be added to Vaxini.
About Wogic GmbH and the product Vaxini
Vaxini is the vaccine network acting as the worldwide immunization registry for over 200 countries, including all vaccine brands and vaccination products in the world, both current and historically available since 1943. Vaxini regularly updates the local country schedules and vaccination products based on the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities like CDC and healthcare associations.
Contact
Daniel Adad
***@wogic.com
