 
News By Tag
* Vaccines
* Vaccination
* Immunization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Berlin
  Berlin
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Vaxini announces support for 12 local languages

The worldwide vaccines registry for android can be downloaded for free in Google Play
 
 
Vaxini in Google Play store
Vaxini in Google Play store
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vaccines
Vaccination
Immunization

Industry:
Health

Location:
Berlin - Berlin - Germany

Subject:
Features

BERLIN, Germany - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Vaxini is the vaccine tracker and vaccination reminder sponsored by Wogic GmbH from Berlin, Germany. With the latest release, 12 languages are available. 98.5% of Vaxini users can now enjoy the application in their own language.

Vaxini is available in the following languages: * English * Spanish * German * Italian * Portuguese * French * Russian * Polish * Finnish (Suomi) * Filipino (Tagalog) * Indonesian * Turkish

Wogic is working on the localization of the app into more languages. Vaxini has over 5,000 installs in Google Play and an overall rating of 4.1/5 stars.

"Excellent, I've been looking for something like this for a long time." Vaxini users record vaccines straight away and get timely reminders for future shots in advance of the vaccination date, based on the country-specific recommended immunization program. People can enter past vaccines from their vaccination card, thus having their vaccine records always at hand. Vaxini will let them know what kids are in for before their vaccination appointment with the doctor. An interactive map helps add the vaccination center.

Vaxini can be downloaded for free in Google Play store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vaxini....

"As a traveller, I was looking for app to keep track of my vaccines. I have tried some apps, but this one is so far the best one. It is not perfect, but it is far better than other apps." Vaxini includes all vaccine types, vaccine brands and immunization schedules in the world, tracking about 100 different infectious diseases. Both the recommended vaccines and those suggested by physicians at their own discretion can be added to Vaxini.

About Wogic GmbH and the product Vaxini

Vaxini is the vaccine network acting as the worldwide immunization registry for over 200 countries, including all vaccine brands and vaccination products in the world, both current and historically available since 1943. Vaxini regularly updates the local country schedules and vaccination products based on the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities like CDC and healthcare associations.

Contact
Daniel Adad
***@wogic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wogic.com
Posted By:***@wogic.com Email Verified
Tags:Vaccines, Vaccination, Immunization
Industry:Health
Location:Berlin - Berlin - Germany
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share