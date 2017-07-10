News By Tag
Summer Bazaar '17 opens at the Dubai World Trade Centre
An indoor cultural market and exhibition 'Summer Bazaar' opens its gates for all shoppers at Dubai World Trade Centre
The bazaar was inaugurated by Mohammed Al Jumairi, Vice President -Event Operations, DWTC at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event witnessed a large number of people excited to experience the cultural market. With a successful launch, the Summer Bazaar '17 is set to run for 2 months until 4thSeptember, 2017. Entrance for visitors is free of charge with great deals and bargains on products for sale. Summer Bazaar, organized by E4 Entertainment LLC alongside the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment looks forward to receiving visitors and shoppers from diverse cultural backgrounds.
Commenting on the successful launch of Summer Bazaar, Sunil Bhatia, Managing Director, E4 Entertainment LLC said, "We are very pleased to host Summer Bazaar '17 at Dubai World Trade Center this summer. With a wide range of international products and local goods from different parts of the world like Turkey, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, India and many other regions, we are excited to give Dubai audience a unique experience and an opportunity to meet, engage with other people from various parts of the world and know about their culture. The Summer Bazaar also offers some great deals on all kinds of merchandise and products. We look forward to welcoming all shoppers to join us for this cultural experience."
Summer Bazaar will be running parallel to the 18th annual Modhesh World event, the biggest indoor edutainment theme park in the region, and Truckers DXB.
The free entry-for-all Summer Bazaar '17 exhibition is to be held from 6th July to 4thSeptember, 2017, at Hall #7, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. For more information, please log on to:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
