Cindy Terry Outreach Weekly Bible Study Broadcast Now on Four Cable Stations

-- Cindy Terry Outreach, Inc. was started with a dream and a mission...and that was to help the elderly and less fortunate and to bring people to Jesus Christ. The founder, Cindy Terry saw there was a need for services in caring for the elderly and disabled, beyond the care they were getting, and since she worked as a nurse in the field of geriatrics, she saw a lot of death and dying. She met residents who were atheists, and some who just were ready "to go". She noticed that a lot of residents kept their television sets tuned in to the spiritual shows or spiritual channels. That's when she first started watching Pastor Joel Osteen, Paula White and T.D. Jakes. She would catch a few minutes of these shows when she was in a residents room. Each of these people became her inspiration to want her own bible study show. So, My Light and My Salvation Bible Study had its first broadcast in November 2016 with thenownetwork.org. Each broadcast studies the bible with life experiences that everyone at some point and time will go through. It delivers uplifting and positive messages to the viewer weekly. My Light and My Salvation Bible Study airs every Thursday night at 9pm Eastern. You may watch the broadcasts on Litestream cable channel 80, NTS cable channel 249, NKTELCO cable channel 27, Tikilive cable channel 15, Roku, and at thenownetwork.org. Please visit our website at https://www.cindyterryoutreach.com
