July 2017
Popular Radio show host DJ Steve "O" and his show The Underground on WAVR 97.0 flexes its muscle

"The Underground" on WAVR 97.0 can be heard on Fridays, in 183 countries around the world at 9 pm est. This show is a great example of what the power of radio can do. DJ Steve did a world premiere on "Battle Cry" A Soldier's Anthem" the song took off
 
 
Radio DJ Steve O WAVR 97.0 with his show "The Underground" flexing muscle
Radio DJ Steve O WAVR 97.0 with his show "The Underground" flexing muscle
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Shortly after the song  "Battle Cry" A Soldier's Anthem by Preston Harris featuring Rodney E. Burns was given a world premiere release by DJ Steve"O" the song took off and is being played in 183 countries around the world.

The song is now being featured on various and sundry media outlets around the world. DJ Steve "O" and his show "The Underground" flexed their muscle on a song that no one knew existed. The power of his show and the press this song has received has been nothing short of mindblowing. To date the song has already been submitted and will be considered for a Grammy nomination in several categories.

None of this would be possible without the help of DJ Steve "O" and his show "The Underground" you can catch his popular radio show on WAVR 97.0 Fridays at 9 est. Broadcasting in 183 countries around the world. A huge shout out to Music producer Don Destin, a 15 time platinum music producer who produced this amazing song. Preston Harris an incredible singer who was spotlighted by Billboard Magazine in the past, and of course the man who made it possible by writing such an amazing song Rodney E. Burns.

The feedback sounds the same 95% of the people who listen leave the same remarks: "It is one of the best songs ever written in our lifetime to honor our veterans". B.C. This remark is very typical and with good reason, it is a timeless song that will last as long as we have troops fighting for our freedom.

We highly recommend you see what all the fuss is about and download the song on ITUNES "Battle Cry" A Soldier's Anthem-by Preston Harris featuring Rodney E. Burns. You can also support the project by going to https://www.allgave.com. This is one of those songs you will download and play over and over because its timeless.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqelN0Q268I


Thanks DJ Steve "O" of WAVR 97.0 and your popular radio show "The Underground: I advise anyone with a beautiful song to contact Steve on his Facebook Page or at WAVR 97.0 and tune in to his show "The Underground"

Thanks for keeping the song going and building on the momentum, I hope we win the Grammy for this song, it is truly special. Anyone who has a person in the military or loves our first responders should support this project. You can go to ITUNES download "Battle Cry" A Soldiers Anthem by Preston Harris.https://www.allgave.com

Jeff S
760-213-6106
***@blackmp.net
Source:Jeff Stiner
Email:***@blackmp.net Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017
