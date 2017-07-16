News By Tag
Popular Radio show host DJ Steve "O" and his show The Underground on WAVR 97.0 flexes its muscle
"The Underground" on WAVR 97.0 can be heard on Fridays, in 183 countries around the world at 9 pm est. This show is a great example of what the power of radio can do. DJ Steve did a world premiere on "Battle Cry" A Soldier's Anthem" the song took off
The song is now being featured on various and sundry media outlets around the world. DJ Steve "O" and his show "The Underground"
None of this would be possible without the help of DJ Steve "O" and his show "The Underground"
The feedback sounds the same 95% of the people who listen leave the same remarks: "It is one of the best songs ever written in our lifetime to honor our veterans". B.C. This remark is very typical and with good reason, it is a timeless song that will last as long as we have troops fighting for our freedom.
We highly recommend you see what all the fuss is about and download the song on ITUNES "Battle Cry" A Soldier's Anthem-by Preston Harris featuring Rodney E. Burns. You can also support the project by going to https://www.allgave.com. This is one of those songs you will download and play over and over because its timeless.
https://www.youtube.com/
Thanks DJ Steve "O" of WAVR 97.0 and your popular radio show "The Underground:
Thanks for keeping the song going and building on the momentum, I hope we win the Grammy for this song, it is truly special. Anyone who has a person in the military or loves our first responders should support this project. You can go to ITUNES download "Battle Cry" A Soldiers Anthem by Preston Harris.https://
Media Contact
Jeff S
760-213-6106
***@blackmp.net
