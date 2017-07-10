News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
5 Reasons to Exhibit at 5th World Tea & Coffee Expo 2017, Mumbai, India
Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo, India's only globally recognized trade fair for Tea, Coffee & Allied sectors being held from 16th – 18th Nov 2017 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (E), Mumbai, India.
Here is Top 5 Reason to Exhibit at 5th World Tea & Coffee Expo 2017, Mumbai, India:-
* WTCE is the only International Trade platform in India exclusively dedicated to Tea, Coffee & Allied Sectors.
* An excellent annual opportunity to interact with potential buyers & business partners for exploring new business opportunities worldwide.
* Get in direct touch with high-end market players & understand the ever-changing consumer patterns minutely.
* Conference by industry stalwarts and Workshops by experts on sidelines of the expo.
* Ideal launch pad for new products, solutions and technologies especially for start-ups and SMEs who aspire for national / international expansion.
WTCE (http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com) is globally recognized at a complete trade show for Tea, Coffee and allied sectors, the three day annual event shall witness about 90+ exhibitors from 8 countries showcasing latest innovative products, machineries, equipment, packaging, technologies, vending solutions, flavours, Retail Chains, certifications, Premixes, and a visitor base of 4000+ industry professionals from across India & abroad. Supported by the Ministry of Commerce (Tea Board of India) and Global Associations, the 2017 edition shall have 3-4 country pavilions and International buying delegations from Dubai, Iran, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, China, UK to name a few.
This expo is the catalyst for companies to expand presence & get branded visibility in India as well as abroad. The show offers huge potential for franchising, marketing alliances, appointing Distributors, bulk orders, joint ventures and overall branding. The 5th edition shall have additional features like an upscale Display showcase, wider range of networking events, a special section for e-commerce companies, more educational content and speakers at Conference and interactive workshops – including tasting sessions - by some of the best Baristas/Trainers, Tea Sommeliers and Chefs.
The 2016 edition hosted 67 companies - including Pavilions from Tea Board of India and Sri Lanka Tea Board – which showcased their best to a business visitor base of 3400+ which included senior level decision makers comprising of Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors, hypermarkets/
Press & Media Contact:
Ms. Dipika
SPR Pvt. Ltd
Mumbai, India
Tel: +91 22 2862 5133
dipika@publicrelationindia.com
http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com
Contact
SPR Pvt. Ltd
***@publicrelationindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse