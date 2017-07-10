Contributing To This Crowdfunding Campaign Means Improving Life For At-Risk And Impoverished Youth

Zoe's Publishing Seeks Funds to Help Complete Its Flagship Book

A concept painting of Zoe by Romanian Illustrator Anca Chelaru

Contact

Jared Snyder

***@zoespublishing.com Jared Snyder

End

-- Zoe's Publishing, a cause-focused indie children's publishing company, which is devoted to inspiring lifelong adventure in the lives of at-risk/impoverished youth worldwide, recently launched a campaign on Indiegogo, a popular crowdfunding platform, to raise funds necessary for completing the publication of its flagship book, "Hello, I Am Zoe!" Author Jared Snyder, who is also the Founder and President of the company, explains:"Zoe's Publishing will inspire children to become good people and achieve great things. And when that inspiration fuels them to be the next Thomas Edison, Alexander Fleming, or Maya Angelou we'll be sure that there are resources in place to help them achieve their goals of making the world a better place for everyone."The emerging publishing company says it must raise around $5,500 to cover costs associated with publishing their picture book about Zoe, a loveable little bear, which will feature watercolor and ink illustrations by Romanian Illustrator Anca Chelaru. She'll receive $2,550 USD for her work, almost 50% of the total amount being requested. Other costs outlined within the campaign include $1,800 in printing costs, which will be paid to the publishing company's printing house, and an undetermined amount to be spent on marketing and promotion. There are also Indiegogo's platform and transaction processing fees. What more, the full amount must be raised in a little over one month's time, or the indie publishing company will get nothing from the amount raised by the campaign. They've opted to conduct their campaign this way to show their potential backers they mean serious business, and they believe they'll do just fine considering the great perks they're offering via the campaign.Among the various perks being offered to backers of the campaign is an option to pre-order an autographed copy of "Hello, I Am Zoe!" that will be sent to a library, school, or classroom of the backer's choosing. Snyder believes this perk embodies the true meaning of the publishing company's mission, "Inspire lifelong adventure." In fact, they've chosen it to be the featured perk for this campaign. There are 5 perks in all, and an additional secret perk that's only available through the publisher's Facebook page. Those interested in supporting this campaign can become a backer for as little as $18.00, and all backers will receive a silicone cause bracelet featuring the company's logo and the phrase "Inspire Lifelong Adventure."About Zoe's Publishing, LC: Zoe's Publishing, online at zoespublishing.com, is an emerging indie children's publishing company. They are dedicated to inspiring lifelong adventure in children and teenagers worldwide through the publication of fun, thought-provoking literature and financial aid programs that include scholarships for education and special project grants for community improvement.