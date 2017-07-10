 
Industry News





Allen Maintenance, Inc. Creates A Cleaning Buzz

For more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance, Inc. has provided superior cleaning services throughout Metro Detroit area.
 
 
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Metro Detroit and Southeastern District Michigan organizations and businesses are buzzing with curiosity about the impeccable commercial cleaning services provided by Allen Maintenance, Inc.

After all, for more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance, Inc., has rendered superior building maintenance and commercial cleaning services throughout the Metro Detroit area.  Today, the services provided by Allen Maintenance, Inc., helps their clients combat the spread of germs and bacteria, where their clients acquire their heaviest flow of traffic (i.e., office kitchens & rest area).

Unlike competitors, who profess to provide effective building maintenance and commercial cleaning services. Allen Maintenance, Inc., joined forces with the ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association, to guarantee clients that its operations follow quality assurance. After all, managing the spread of germs and bacteria requires the use of Environmental Protection Agency approved products specialized for commercial cleaning.

The very reason why, Allen Maintenance, Inc. holds an A+ Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.

Additionally, Allen Maintenance, Inc., maintains a quality control attitude about training its employees on the importance of adhering to intellectual property privacy rights and information security policies. Thus, Allen Maintenance, Inc., conducts an annual security evaluation on all employees to assure their clients, their privacy rights are not in fear of being violated.

So, when searching to build better business alliances with a building maintenance and commercial cleaning service provider in the Metro Detroit or Southeastern District of Michigan. Take a few moments to research Allen Maintenance, Inc., Web site located at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com Or, call their office, Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM at 313.383.4840.

Contact
Allen Maintenance, Inc.
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance, Inc.
