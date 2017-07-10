 
July 2017





Turn Your Aadhaar Center Into Profit Center

 
 
GANDHINAGAR, India - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- PR NewsWire:

Project: Rural BPO for CSC
Aadhaar/Pan/Education Centers to Provide
Business Outsourcing Services

• →GST ⇢INCOME TAX FILING→ACCOUNTING/BOOKKEEPING→TDS↑

• →PROJECT CONSULTING→IT DEVELOPMENT→ONLINE STORE AND PAYMENT

Vijay Patel Babuwala
Patriot Tax Services Ltd. Krishbolt Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Overview

If you are running Aadhaar center and providing community services than adding Business Outsourcing Services to your center is an ideal solution to maximize the location profit and move up in the value chain from providing Aadhaar card to Income Tax filing Services and much more which would add substantial revenue to your business.

WE at Patriot have mastered the Business outsourcing services for over 15 years and our team has combined the business experience of over 100 years.

We have been awarded business project "Rural BPO" by Patriot Tax Services Ltd. USA to provide Income Tax, GST and Accounting Technology platform with local content and language to proposed CSC and assist them in building Rural BPO Center.

Goals

• To promote "Rural BPO" at Common Service Center and BC

• Build Local youth  Capacity for Tax and Accounting field.

• Increase awareness of Income Tax filing and New government Projects.

• Increase Tax Base, Effective Tax rate and tax compliance among citizens.

Specifications

Each center must meet the guidelines of CSC and be in good standing As A CSC and willing to undergo at least 10 hours of training.

Rural BPO: Business Outsourcing Services:

Milestones



Country Level: To be No 1 provider in the country for e-filing tax returns and reach the goal of 1 crore tax efiling by bringing in nonfilers to the main stream.



State  level

To Set up at least 500 centers per each state, to begin with for facilitating rural BPO project and train local youth for employment



Center Level

To bring in 1000 small business owners per each center for Tax and Accounting Outsourcing work in an effort to establish Rural BPO at each center.


WWW.patriottaxfranchise.com

Media Contact
Patriot Tax Franchise
+91 9824621109
info@patriottaxfranchise.com
Source:
Email:***@patriottaxfranchise.com
Posted By:***@patriottaxfranchise.com Email Verified
