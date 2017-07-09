Ay Savvy Releases His First Single Through A Major Distribution Deal

Virginia artist wrote and recorded a salutation on behalf of the world!

My Niggas

-- Stephen Timothy Arlan Smith is an American Hip Hop recording artist formally known by his stage name, AySavvy. Originally from Woodbridge, VA, Stephen was born July 4, 1992 in Heidelberg, Germany, due to his parents (Father) Ricky A. Smith and (Mother) Sharon Y. Smith being military and now retired veterans. At the age of 25, Stephen currently resides in Martinsburg, WV with his fiancé and their 3 daughters.​Ay Savvy recently inked a deal with Indie label G.I.Records LLC/No Limit Forever East that will will place this talented young artist at a level of his career which will only propel his music and brand to highs that most artist like him only dream about."My Niggas"is all about love, loyalty, and respect for all and never forgetting where you are coming from and who got your back no matter what.There will surely be no stopping for Ay Savvy now because he his taking no prisoners in this Hip Hop Rap game. Currently Ay Savvy has just completed another major project as of press time, a entitled "Real Life Dope Music" the same Single out on release now is one of the tracks from this incredible must have mix tape.Be sure to visit your favorite digital retail store and listen to a clip from his new release "My Niggas."