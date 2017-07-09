News By Tag
Ay Savvy Releases His First Single Through A Major Distribution Deal
Virginia artist wrote and recorded a salutation on behalf of the world!
Ay Savvy recently inked a deal with Indie label G.I.Records LLC/No Limit Forever East that will will place this talented young artist at a level of his career which will only propel his music and brand to highs that most artist like him only dream about.
"My Niggas"is all about love, loyalty, and respect for all and never forgetting where you are coming from and who got your back no matter what.
There will surely be no stopping for Ay Savvy now because he his taking no prisoners in this Hip Hop Rap game. Currently Ay Savvy has just completed another major project as of press time, a entitled "Real Life Dope Music" the same Single out on release now is one of the tracks from this incredible must have mix tape.
Be sure to visit your favorite digital retail store and listen to a clip from his new release "My Niggas."
https://www.aysavvy.com/
