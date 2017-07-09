 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Dope
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Muncie
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Ay Savvy Releases His First Single Through A Major Distribution Deal

Virginia artist wrote and recorded a salutation on behalf of the world!
 
 
My Niggas
My Niggas
MUNCIE, Ind. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Stephen Timothy Arlan Smith is an American Hip Hop recording artist formally known by his stage name, AySavvy. Originally from Woodbridge, VA, Stephen was born July 4, 1992 in Heidelberg, Germany, due to his parents (Father) Ricky A. Smith and (Mother) Sharon Y. Smith being military and now retired veterans. At the age of 25, Stephen currently resides in Martinsburg, WV with his fiancé and their 3 daughters.​
Ay Savvy recently inked a deal with Indie label G.I.Records LLC/No Limit Forever East that will will place this talented young artist at a level of his career which will only propel his music and brand to highs that most artist like him only dream about.
"My Niggas"is all about love, loyalty, and respect for all and never forgetting where you are coming from and who got your back no matter what.
There will surely be no stopping for Ay Savvy now because he his taking no prisoners in this Hip Hop Rap game. Currently Ay Savvy has just completed another major project as of press time, a entitled "Real Life Dope Music" the same Single out on release now is one of the tracks from this incredible must have mix tape.
Be sure to visit your favorite digital retail store and listen to a clip from his new release "My Niggas."

https://www.aysavvy.com/

Media Contact
Andrew Drew Knibbs Owner & CEO
Crystal Tories Knibbs Co-owner & First Lady
9129963747
girecordsllc@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hip-hop, Dope, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Muncie - Indiana - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GI Records LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share