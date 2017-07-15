 
Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Helix Research Center Ltd Promotes Clinical Research & Training In Latin America

UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched an aggressive Campaign to promote Clinical Research and GCP Training in Latin America
 
 
SAO PAULO, Brazil - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Being associated with some of the Pioneers in Clinical Research and Senior Members of Medical Fraternity for 15+ years in  South/Central America and Caribbean region, and Inspired by the  Talent Pool and a Vibrant Business Envinronment created by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agencies of Latin American countries ,UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched an aggressive Campaign to promote Clinical Research and Clinical Research Professional Development Programs among Life Sciences aspirants,working Professionals and Public Sector Organisations engaged in Therapeutic Research .

Helix had launched TransWorld CRO and SMO Alliance to promote a Concept called 'World in a Company' ,inroder  to ensure strict Regulatory Compliance during Clinical Research Process,besides ensuring Safety of Human Subjects participating in Clinical Trials ,Protection of Human Rights and Confidentiality of Medical Information.Helix is already working with Brazil,Argentina ,Chile ,Peru based Contract Research Organisations and Clincal Trial Sites and indirectly in entire Latin America.Since ,Helix is interested to conduct the Clinical Trials Sponsored by Europe ,Asia ,North America based Pharmaceutical ,Medical Device ,Biotechnology,Cosmetic,Food and Nutrional R&D companies and Latin America is a Non ICH region,there is a need to Harmonise the Interpretation of Good Clinical Practices.Hence Helix has designed the Clinical Research Courses based on the ICH Guidelines .

Following are some of the Clinical Research Courses being conducted by Helix Research Center Ltd:

1.Clinical Research Associate Program

2.Clinical Research Investigator Program

3.Clinical Research /Study Coordinator Program

4.Research Nurse Program

5.Regulaory Affairs Program

6.Clinical Quality Assurance Program

7.Clinical Data Management Program

8.Pharmacovigilance Program

9.Biostatistics Program

10.Ethics Committee Training Program

The GCP,GMP and GLP Trainers of Helix are Senior Professionals with vast experience in the Global Market .Modes of Training delivery are eLearning ,Live Online and Onsite /Inclass.Helix has introduced Patented ,Tamper Proof Paper to issue Training Completion Certificates for its students.

Some of the CRO services being provided by Helix in association with its partners include ,Site Identification,Clinical Trial Management,Remote and Onsite Clinical Trial Monitoring,Clinical Data Management (EDC) ,Medical Writing etc

Helix has also created a Team of Professionals  to conduct CRO,SMO,Sponsor,Ethics Committee (IEC) Audits to prepare them for Inspections by Regulatory bodies of Japan ,Australia,EU,UK,Canada ,South Korea ,China ,India etc and most of these Auditors of Ex US FDA ,MHRA ,EMEA Inspectors .

Helix is also engaged in Sourcing Clinical Trial Comparators,Manufacturing of Investigational New Drugs,Packaging ,Labeling ,Storage ,Logistics and Distribution.

Helix is always open to explore Symbiotic type of working partnerships with Private as well as Public Sector

More Information about Clinical Research and Training services of Helix can be requested by sending an email to its support team on : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com

Dr Venkateswar Rao G
***@helixreseachcenterworld.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 15, 2017
