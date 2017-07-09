News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1980's Horror Cult Film Returns In Revealing Production Book
"It's not a monster . . . it's just a doggy . . . ."
No American horror film did more to spike cat adoptions than Cujo (1983). Based on Stephen King's psychological thriller about a rabid dog, the terror story remains forever etched into the minds of filmgoers, as well as in the grip marks on many theater seats.
Lee Gambin analyzes the film scene by scene, including exhaustive coverage of the production from its problematic early days with originally-assigned director Peter Medak to the final edit by ultimate director Lewis Teague. Drawn from interviews with Teague, screenwriter Barbara Turner, and cast and crew, including Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Danny Pintauro, Jan de Bont, Jennifer Jason Leigh, composer Charles Bernstein, and stunt man Gary Morgan.
Featuring:
-the film's problematic early days with originally assigned director Peter Medak being fired.
-Lewis Teague being brought in to take over as director along with cinematographer Jan de Bont.
· -detailed insight into screenwriter Barbara Turner's take on the source material.
-over thirty candid interviews with cast and crew, such as stars Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kell, Danny Pintauro, director Lewis Teague, composer Charles Bernstein, and stunt man Gary Morgan.
-remembrances from Danny Pintauro's parents.
-highly deserving and loving insight about the late great animal trainer Karl Lewis Miller from his daughter, Teresa Ann Miller.
Index. Illustrated with over 200 pictures (most never before seen).
About the author: Film historian Lee Gambin has written for Fangoria, Shock Till You Drop, Delirium, and Scream Magazine, among others. His previous works include Massacred By Mother Nature: Exploring the Natural Horror Film, and We Can Be Who We Are: Movie Musicals of the 1970s. He is the director of Melbourne-based film collective, Cinemaniacs.
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse