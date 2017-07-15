News By Tag
Global Music Publications Double Down on their Support for Independent Music
ION Indie Magazine and Total Order Indie Zine reach an agreement to combine their publishing efforts, enhancing both publications' commitment to providing quality media coverage for independent artists.
Michael Presti is additionally the Owner/Station Manager of Neue Regel Radio and is well-known for his solid support of independent artists. Neue Regel Radio, which presents a primarily rock/metal-centric listening format, prides itself on delivering entertaining and compelling music programming presented by live DJ's on the popular radio network. A newcomer to their broadcast lineup is Eye On Jamz with host Sheldon Snow, which is sponsored by ION Indie Magazine. The show's programming features all genres of original music from around the globe. The show airs on Tuesdays from 4-6:00 p.m. EST.
Regarding this cooperative move, Presti shares, "The entire staff at Total Order Magazine and Neue Regel Radio are excited, to say the least in this new opportunity to continue to bring ION Indie Magazine to the world. The ION Indie Magazine legacy will remain intact as we forward its mission to bring Independent artists of ALL genres to the fans. Total Order is first and foremost, and will always remain a ROCK magazine. The opportunity with ION is the expansion into new genres, which are vast and affords the fans, viewers, and listeners an upfront and personal experience with the artists. The writers at Total Order are looking forward to bringing their professional style of getting the story the readers want with the same and continuing integrity that both publications have always garnered. My deep admiration for Kiki Plesha goes without saying, as she will be an integral part of ION Indie Magazine, going forward."
Kiki Plesha, a long-time entertainment publicist and journalist, additionally owns Rock Mother Promotions. She founded ION Indie Magazine in 2014, utilizing her Public Relations background and journalistic skills to develop a magazine that promised to, according to its mission statement "get independent music read about, seen and heard." To this end, she formulated a coalition of journalists, photojournalists, music industry insiders and various radio stations, who share her passion for original independent music. Due to the cooperative efforts between Plesha and a myriad of combined broadcasters, thousands of artists' music is now in regular rotation on stations around the world. Plesha counts Presti as a confidant and colleague and welcomes this new and positive direction for the ION Indie Magazine brand.
Plesha enthusiastically states, "Michael Presti has been a long-time supporter of ION Indie Magazine, and I've been an admirer of the impressive brands and platforms he's built with both Neue Regel Radio and Total Order Indie Zine. It's always been a 'mutual admiration society' between us. Thus, it was a natural progression to co-mingle our publishing passion -- the end result being ION Indie Magazine joining forces with Total Order Magazine. With my public relations business Rock Mother Promotions growing and expanding, I found myself over-extended. Overseeing both businesses' daily operations, which included editing the text and designing the majority of the layout of the magazine plus servicing my private public relations clients' accounts, left me with a deficit of time. Something had to give. This led to the difficult decision of either shutting the doors of ION Indie Magazine or handing over the reins. Michael Presti, offered an even better alternative – to join forces! I am excited about this incredible opportunity and the positive implications for both the artists we feature in our pages and the dedicated and talented journalists that contribute to our quality publications. With this move, the ION Indie Magazine legacy will continue, and I believe, thrive. When a door shuts, sometimes you have to jimmy open the window. I am reveling in the fresh air…and breathing easier, thanks to my friend Michael Presti."
Total Order Indie Zine, spotlighting the best of independent rock/metal music, is currently a bi-monthly publication, and ION Indie Magazine will follow suit -- with each magazine being produced in a stagger rotation. The merger also presents the opportunity for the respective journalistic staffs to share content, thus, widening the scope of both magazines.
Learn more about ION Indie Magazine at www.ionindiemagazine.com and Total Order Magazine and Neue Regel Radio at http://www.neueregelradio.com.
Kiki Plesha can be reached at kplesha@ionindiemagazine.com.
Michael Presti can be contacted at michael@neueregelradio.com.
