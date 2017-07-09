 
Finally, A Social Media Platform Everyone Can Make Money On

Photrist is the latest social media platform. It is a free application allowing everyone to take pictures, share them, follow others, with the potential to make money every time their photo is sold.
 
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Photrist is now live with their Pre-Launch as of July 15, 2017.  Photrist is a social media platform where everyone can take pictures, share their story behind the photo, and have the potential to make money when their photo sells.  Photrist can be used by anyone taking pictures on their phone or camera.  Photrist allows the ability for users to share photos, and all followers can comment on the photos as well as share them with their friends.  People spend a considerable amount of time taking pictures and posting them on all forms of social media.  This social media platform promotes their photos to others looking to buy them. Now people can get paid for being social.

Social media had no way for users to monetize their passion for photography for free.  Photrist was created to allow users to do just that. Now all professional and nonprofessional photographers, artist, and hobbyist, can increase their income opportunity and growth potential very easily using the social media platform of Photrist.

"When people understand, and realize they can make money every time someone buys their photo from the Photrist Marketplace, that's when reality hits," says Dan Komo, co-founder of Photrist.  "With the Photrist community, our goal is to allow photographers, artists, creators, designers, and novice photographers, a community to not only grow from but collaborate and share their story and experiences."

Photos are an important aspect to business owners or bloggers because of the amount of engagement photos get.  Utilizing the Photrist platform, it offers a wide assortment of photos to choose from to the business owner or blogger.  It is Photrist goal to allow photographers, artists, creators, designers, and novice photographers a social platform they can collaborate and share their story and experiences on for free.

The Photrist community is full of unique photos added daily.  This gives business owners and bloggers photos covering almost every subject possible. There is opportunity for pictures to appeal to all subjects, and even if there isn't exactly what some is looking for, there are photos capturing quality, different, interesting, beautiful, special, and emotional moments.

At Photrist, taking photos allows user to have A New Relationship With Your Photography™.  During the pre-launch, it is free and Photrist makes the platform easy to use.  Anyone can upload and manage their photos, as everyone is a seller and a buyer.  There is also opportunity for the photos sold to be printed on products such as canvas, postcards, or prints.  All this media can be created, viewed, distributed, modified, and preserved on the Photrist social media platform. Photrist also is available as a mobile app available from Goggle Play store and Apple's App Store.

Learn how Photrist helps users sell their photos while retaining full rights, with unlimited storage, and the ability to set their own price with 100% commission.  Although it is free to use, the only requirement necessary is users must register for an account. Registering for the account is also free. Those looking to sign up for a free account and start monetizing their creativity and share their stories can go to the Photrist website at: https://photrist.com/

