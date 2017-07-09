Globex congratulates Iran Air for their appointment of their first female CEO!

TORONTO
- July 15, 2017
- PRLog
-- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com)
congratulates Iran Air for their recent appointment of Farzaneh Sharafbani as their first female CEO. Farzaneh holds a PhD in aerospace engineering and previously served on the board of Iran Air. Iran Air is in the process of upgrading and moderizing their entire fleet of passenger planes since the historic 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers. Both Boeing and Airbus corporations have benefited from these mulit-billion dollar deals placed by Iran and Iran Air for the new world-class aircraft. These orders by Iran Air will create tens of thousands of high paying quality jobs for many years at Boeing and Airbus factories throughout North America and Europe. Globex looks forward to providing its world-class serviced offices to its global corporate clients at its new centre opening on Valiasar Street in North Tehran. The Globex Tehran centres will offer such Globex universally acclaimed services as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;
teh industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your clients; large indoor parking facilitites;
extra wide hallways with large areas of common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc. With a corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets of Latin America, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia - more information related to the Iran market and other market opportunities can be secured by contacting the Globex Licensing department at: licensing@
globexcentres.com http://iranair.com/portal/home/?16262/IranAir-Portal-Main... http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/farzaneh-shrafbafi-ira...