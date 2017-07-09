News By Tag
Sharanda Douglas Keeps the Entertaining Books Rolling in!!!!
In her latest book the character Carrie gets reacquainted with her old flame Brandon. Having reservations about taking him back she does so anyway because Brandon came back to her with a sincere heart.
She got what she wanted; to be Brandon's wife but will she regret her yes when her health is in jeopardy due to Brandon's actions? Will Carrie be able to accept her husband's final decision pertaining to a serious matter that can affect the rest of her life? Is it possible for Carrie to still love her husband when he won't give her something that another man would be more willing to give her?
Sharanda keeps her readers entertained with shocking real life situations. Some of those situations she has experienced within her own life and some she has witnessed within other people lives.
Creating stores and painting a vivid picture is what draws people to her books. She says book #7 is already twirling around in her head.
If you haven't read any of Sharanda Foster Douglas books then what are you waiting on. all of her books are on Amazon.com and can be found on her website http://www.sharandafoster.com.
