 
News By Tag
* Writing
* Books
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bessemer
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Sharanda Douglas Keeps the Entertaining Books Rolling in!!!!

 
 
Mrs.Carrie Blues
Mrs.Carrie Blues
BESSEMER, Ala. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Best Selling Author Sharanda Foster Douglas has hit us with a brand new book entitled Mrs. Carrie Blues. This is her 6th self published book.

In her latest book the character Carrie gets reacquainted with her old flame Brandon. Having reservations about taking him back she does so anyway because Brandon came back to her with a sincere heart.

She got what she wanted; to be Brandon's wife but will she regret her yes when her health is in jeopardy due to Brandon's actions? Will Carrie be able to accept her husband's final decision pertaining to a serious matter that can affect the rest of her life? Is it possible for Carrie to still love her husband when he won't give her something that another man would be more willing to give her?

Sharanda keeps her readers entertained with shocking real life situations. Some of those situations she has experienced within her own life and some she has witnessed within other people lives.

Creating stores and painting a vivid picture is what draws people to her books. She says book #7 is already twirling around in her head.

If you haven't read any of Sharanda Foster Douglas books then what are you waiting on. all of her books are on Amazon.com and can be found on her website http://www.sharandafoster.com.

Contact
Sharanda Foster Douglas
***@sharandafoster.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sharandafoster.com Email Verified
Tags:Writing, Books, Entertainment
Industry:Books
Location:Bessemer - Alabama - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Out on Faith Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share