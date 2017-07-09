News By Tag
G.I.Records LLC Sign Major Global Distribution Deal
KLM Distribution joint ventured a deal with Independent label G.I.Records LLC that affiliate the label with a major iconic brand.
G.I.Records LLC is a label known for its expertise in breaking any Indie artist into the music business and industry by using current technology and innovated knowledge with years of experienced. There is not a whole lot that the CEO Mr. Andrew Drew Knibbs requires from an artist, just born raw talent, marketability along with consumer viability is required. Any artist interested in joining the family must show a desire to learn, be humble, stay consistent, and want to achieve success in the industry.
http://www.girecordsllc.webs.com/
Media Contact
Andrew Drew Knibbs Owner & CEO
Crystal Tories Knibbs Co-Owner & First Lady
9129963747
girecordsllc@
