G.I.Records LLC Sign Major Global Distribution Deal

KLM Distribution joint ventured a deal with Independent label G.I.Records LLC that affiliate the label with a major iconic brand.

-- Owner and CEO of KLM Distribution/No Limit Forever East and No Limit Forever Gospel, Mr. Lenardo Myrick broker a major deal with owner and CEO of Indie label G.I.Records LLC out of Indiana. Owner and CEO Mr. Andrew Knibbs has this to say about the deal, "this is very major for us and will make our brand very strong because now we are affiliated with a brand that is very epic. We are able to offer any artists of any genre, something they always dream of but never had before, a platform to be heard,and gain major exposure and it is a free service, you just can't beat that.We thank Mr.Lenardo Myrick and Mr.Percy Miller for this grand opportunity."G.I.Records LLC is a label known for its expertise in breaking any Indie artist into the music business and industry by using current technology and innovated knowledge with years of experienced. There is not a whole lot that the CEO Mr. Andrew Drew Knibbs requires from an artist, just born raw talent, marketability along with consumer viability is required. Any artist interested in joining the family must show a desire to learn, be humble, stay consistent, and want to achieve success in the industry.