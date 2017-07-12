Country(s)
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Creates Signature Presentation For Increasing Productivity & Achieving Business & Life Success
Professional office organizer, technology specialist, and Evernote Certified Consultant Emily Parks has created a signature presentation to help individuals and organizations achieve success by incorporating technology and productivity tools for successful work life integration.
Operating at Peak Performance:
· Tactics to Control Email;
· Clear Understanding of Priorities;
· Task Management System;
· Routines to Best Invest Time;
· Awareness of Workflow Style;
· Work Life Integration Skills;
· How To Convert Paper to Electronic and much more.
Parks is a sought after professional keynote speaker and presenter and has spoken to a variety of local and national businesses, groups and conferences including: American Public Power Association's (APPA) Customer Connections Conference, HOWU--How Design University, National Association of Professional Mortgage Women – Raleigh Triangle, National Association of Women Business Owners-Greater Raleigh, National Association of Professional Organizers North Carolina Chapter and the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce's Professional Women's Luncheon. Speaking engagements can be scheduled in half-hour, hourly, 1/2-day and full-day increments.
If you are looking for something a little more specific, Parks has over 20 presentations tailored to different subjects. A sampling of presentations is listed below:
· Moving from To-Do to Done
· Evernote – The Power of One
· Boosting Your Business with Email Efficiency
· How to Make Sure Your Business is Prepared for the Unexpected
· How to Utilize All Your Tools to Fuel Desired Results
· Prepare for Your Digital Afterlife
· Secure Success with Social Media
To learn more about her keynote speaking and presentations, please visit http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
If you are looking for more customized work, Emily provides individual and team consultations and helps clients become more productive, strategically plan, find work life integration, and achieve greater profitability. Learn about her productivity consulting services: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
In this short video Parks shares how to organize your life and productivity tips. She shares, "If you wait until your week unfolds, you are often at the whim of others' priorities. Utilize a weekly strategy session, morning jumpstart and end-of-day wrap up to maintain your productivity. Watch now: https://youtu.be/
If you are ready to become more efficient, learn how technology can support you in achieving your goals and reduce your stress, Emily Parks can help you find a customized solution to fit your needs.
Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
***@organizeforsuccess.bix
