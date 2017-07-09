 
News By Tag
* Ready Made Frames
* Frame Shop
* Custom Framing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Ready Made Frames & Custom Frames Classic Studio and Photo Lab Inc 1200 Lexington Ave NY NY 10028

Large election of readymade frames and over 500 custom frame moulding to choose from Larson Juhl
 
NEW YORK - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- need a ready made frame for a party or just a gift we have a large selection to choose from and large quantity is available.we can shoot your photo then frame it same day.

​upload, print & frame

Your art and photography can be printed on a fine selection of fine art and photographic papers, stretched or rolled canvas, wood, glass, metal.prints are color corrected by a professional techician.

Ready made frames or have it custom framed.we are selling larson juhl frames.custom frames  and plexi glass, consevation clear and museum quality available.

we can restore artwork and do detailed  custom framing to match the style of your artwork.katherine waldman is founder and ceo has a degree in finearts and can assist in selection of frames and matting.a wide variety of artique matts are available

we can frame any type of sports jersey you may have.

Team & school  mats-  by nielsen bainbridge features acid free mats in team colors for school, team and sports framing. Nielsen-bainbridge also has a collection of metal frames designed to go with this artique mats. Larson-juhl moulding has a mouldings that are perfect for framing sport related items.

need your diploma framed we can do a profesional job and also customize it with a fillet inside the matt for a high end look

large commercial framing project are our specialty at the classic studio and photo lab .we are able to handle small to large commercial orders from start to finish on time and budjet

Http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

212 466 0707

Contact
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc
1200 Lexington Ave NY NY 10028
212 466 0707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ready Made Frames, Frame Shop, Custom Framing
Industry:Photography
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share