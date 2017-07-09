Ready Made Frames & Custom Frames Classic Studio and Photo Lab Inc 1200 Lexington Ave NY NY 10028

Large election of readymade frames and over 500 custom frame moulding to choose from Larson Juhl

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc

1200 Lexington Ave NY NY 10028

212 466 0707

--we have a large selection to choose from and large quantity is available.we can shoot your photo then frame it same day.Your art and photography can be printed on a fine selection of fine art and photographic papers, stretched or rolled canvas, wood, glass, metal.prints are color corrected by a professional techician.Ready made frames or have it custom framed.we are selling larson juhl frames.custom frames and plexi glass, consevation clear and museum quality available.and do detailed custom framing to match the style of your artwork.katherine waldman is founder and ceo has a degree in finearts and can assist in selection of frames and matting.a wide variety of artique matts are availableby nielsen bainbridge features acid free mats in team colors for school, team and sports framing. Nielsen-bainbridge also has a collection of metal frames designed to go with this artique mats. Larson-juhl moulding has a mouldings that are perfect for framing sport related items.we can do a profesional job and also customize it with a fillet inside the matt for a high end lookat the classic studio and photo lab .we are able to handle small to large commercial orders from start to finish on time and budjetHttp://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com212 466 0707