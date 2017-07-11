Country(s)
Judson Press Book Reveals the Power of Holy Communion to Help Unify the Christian Community
In his new book, From Fragmentation to Wholeness: Race, Ethnicity, and Communion, Callam examines the impact race and ethnicity often have in causing division in the church. He also examines how the rite of the Lord's Supper (Eucharist) offers an opportunity for a shared identity in the midst of our diversity, through fellowship in the body of Christ and unification and inclusiveness in the Christian community.
"From Fragmentation to Wholeness is an urgently needed volume of profound reflection on the untapped power of Holy Communion as a force for reconciliation, healing and wholeness in the church and community," states Dr. Jeffrey Haggray, Executive Director of American Baptist Home Mission Societies. He adds, "Rarely in recent Baptist life has a global leader of Callam's distinction and intellect, blended this peculiar caliber of theological, pastoral, ecumenical and activist reflection into such an informative, compelling and accessible treatise. The church now has a fascinating new resource to accelerate our mission reach into the world."
This timely book explores:
· Race—a manufactured diversity and the sin of racism
· Ethnicity—the borders used to establish exclusion
· Communion—as a way to celebrate inclusive community
· Caribbean theology—as a model for overcoming fragmentation by affirming imago dei across the multiple ethnic identities of the region
Dr. Callam journeys through God's Word, encouraging Christians to cultivate the common bond that we share and to unite as the people of God.
About Judson Press:
Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.
About American Baptist Home Mission Societies:
American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.
