Essex Bookkeepers on how New Inheritance Tax Allowance will Spark Good News for Direct Descendants
On 6th April 2017, amendments were made to inheritance tax law courtesy of the new 'residence nil rate inheritance tax break' came into operation. Here Essex bookkeepers Office Assistants explain how the new regime will work in practice.
Essec bookkeepers Office Assistants have been looking at how the new regime will work in practice.
Lynn Watson, managing director of Office Assistants, explains. "Previously, all beneficiaries, including direct descendants, would have to pay 40 per cent tax on anything inherited that exceeded £325,000. However now direct descendants get additional tax relief via the nil rate band which provides a top-up of £100,000 per person during 2017-2018. This will rise to £125,000 during 2018-2019 and then increase again to £150,000 during 2019-2020. £175,000 will be the top up once we get to 2020-2021, and then consumer price inflation (CPI) will take over how the figure rises over the years that follow.
"In a nutshell, this means that by 2020, direct descendants of couples leaving an estate valued at less than £1 million will have no inheritance tax to pay at all."
The nil rate band is transferable by means of a claim to a surviving spouse or civil partner when not used. If the deceased had downsized or ceased to own a home on or after 8 July 2015, then descendants can claim to use the nil rate band if they inherit a residence or assets to the same value up to the limit of the nil rate band.
For estates that exceed £2 million and above, a tapering rule applies. It works by tapering away the additional nil rate band by £1 for every £2 over £2 million. So if an estate is worth more than £2.2 million, then the £325,000 IHT threshold will apply.
Main residences held in discretionary trusts will not usually form part of the estate and the nil rate band will not therefore apply, even if the property is being left to direct descendants.
Lynn Watson says, "It is quite a complex set of rules and even lawyers concur that the conditions are highly complicated and need a good degree of understanding so that they can be made to work in the most effective way for particular situations.
"If you are leaving your estate to direct descendants, you should most certainly be reviewing your will in light of the new nil rate band. Making a will is especially important if you are a business owner, so be sure to consult with a solicitor if you have not yet made one, or need to update the one you have."
Office Assistants offers bookkeeping services and much more to clients throughout the south east of England from their base in Rainham, Essex. For more information visit http://www.officeassistants.org.
