Amoroso: The Heartbeat of Brazil
Noteworthy Sheet Music offers a stellar compact disc celebrating the legacy of the Brazilian chorino and featuring Peter H. Bloom (flutes) and Larry Carsman (guitar).
Amoroso: The Heartbeat of Brazilcelebrates the exotic legacy of the Brazilian chorino. Works by such venerated composers as Waldyr Azevedo, Ernesto Nazareth and Pixinguinha evoke the heat of the equatorial sun, the steamy cover of rainforest, and the pulsing rhythm of the ocean. The CD is a luscious and stirring collection of Brazilian chorinos infused with the musical tongues of Africa, South America and the Western Mediterranean.
"lush, romantic and thrilling...captures the magic of Brazil" — Wilson Melo, Reuters, San Paulo
Amoroso features a star-studded cast of musicians:
Peter H. Bloom, flutes and piccolo, concertizes in the U.S. and abroad, and is featured on more than 40 recordings. He is a veteran with the world-renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (44th season) and has appeared with jazz luminaries Charles Neville, Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Geri Allen, Mark Harvey, and others. All About Jazz praised his "hip, jazzy flute work," while Jazz Improv hailed his "exquisite melody," and Arts Fuse wrote, "His solos on flute and amplified flute are always highlights of a performance."
Larry Carsman, guitar, has performed blues, calypso, reggae, classical, jazz and swing, from the concert halls of Boston to the nightclubs of Detroit to the pubs and posh hotels of the Caribbean. He was lead guitarist and co-founder of the James Montgomery Blues Band, and has appeared with legend Bonnie Raitt and Boston's famed Bo Winiker Orchestra, among others.
Billy Novick, saxophone and clarinet, has toured North America, Europe and Asia, and has made spotlight appearances at numerous jazz festivals, including the Kool, Newport, Edinburgh, Brecon (Wales), Marsiac (France), and Breda (Netherlands)
Mimi Rabson, violin, praised for "great chops and an attitude to match" (The Washington Post), has recorded with Itzhak Perlman and performed with the New England Ragtime Ensemble, the Klezmatics, Deborah Henson-Conant, and the Pablo Ablanedo Octet. She has appeared at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Wolf Trap, the Place des Arts in Montreal, and other venues. She teaches at Berklee College of Music.
Ricardo Monzon, percussionist, has performed with the Boston Pops, Aretha Franklin, Mario Frangoulis, Donna Summer, Stanley Clark, Lenny White, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, the Greg Hopkins Big Band, and the Orquesta Sinfonica de Guatemala, to name a few. A sought-after studio musician, Ricardo can be heard on the Grammy nominated "Latin Album" with the Boston Pops. He teaches at Berklee College of Music.
Todd Baker, bass, played for two years with The Artie Shaw Orchestra and led bands on the Carnival Cruise Lines. He has played with Rosemary Clooney, Cab Calloway, The Four Freshman, and The Woody Herman Band, among others.
The Amoroso CD includes 14 tracks, with music composed by Corrêa, Azevedo, Nazareth, Sardinha, Bororó, Pixinguinha and Lacerda, Reale, and Powell. Click the link to be transferred to the Noteworthy Sheet Music website CD listing for further details and to listen to a few audio samples: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources. NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute. They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire. Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-
