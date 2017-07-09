News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author and Radio Host, Claudette Milner, releases "Journey to the Cross"
Ms. Milner released her latest book "Journey to the Cross" The book speaks to the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. This book combines scripture with the reality of today's life events. "Journey to the Cross", powerful and prolific.
Through a combination of scripture and the reality of our times she paints a picture of Jesus's visions as he carries the cross. Her characters are fictional but a cross section of America.
Ms. Milner reaches out through a prostitute and addict that wants a better life, a young man that murders to find acceptance and love, a child hiding to escape a life of domestic violence and alcoholism, and a minister that has lost his heart for God.
The reading of the monologue was the birth of the book "Journey to the Cross"
Ms. Milner is the author of the fictional "Children of Plains Estates" series which explores the joys and the problems of everyday life from the viewpoint of children. Four books in this series have been published to date.
In addition, she has written and published "The Rejuvenation of the Church: Meeting the Needs of Our Youth". This comprehensive book contains a guide and a Workbook, and is often used as a basis for workshops given around the country.
All of these BOOKS are currently AVAILABLE on www.amazon.com
Ms. Milner is a child of the King whose heart lies in working with youth. She exhibits both of these aspects of her personality when she speaks to groups of youth as well as their parents on principles and strategies they can use to embrace God and enhance their Christian walk as they go through daily struggles.
She is available to conduct workshops on the needs of our youth and the Church's role involvement in the same. Sessions are frequently based on her book, "The Rejuvenation of the Church: Meeting the Needs of Our Youth" and can be structured for youth and/or parents or adults in general.
Claudette Milner is the former talk show host of A Matter of Interpretation seen on WIGNTV Networks. She is the current radio host and director of A Matter of Interpretation listened to on 1240 Love WLLV AM.
"A Matter of Interpretation"
For additional information visit us at http://www.claudettemilner.com
Contact
Claudette Milner
***@claudettemilner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse