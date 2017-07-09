 
News By Tag
* Arizona Cattle Ranches
* Arizona BLM Permit Cattle
* Cattle Ranches Arizona
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kingman
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Year Round Cattle Ranches For Sale + 3000 AUMS Ephemeral Increase

Need grazing rights for your Cattle on BLM land, State Land, and/or Deeded Land? Please contact Nicholas McConnell with Realty One Group. 480-323-5365 With over 20 Years of Experience in Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate!
 
 
Your Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate Specialist 480-323-5365
Your Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate Specialist 480-323-5365
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arizona Cattle Ranches
* Arizona BLM Permit Cattle
* Cattle Ranches Arizona

Industry:
* Agriculture

Location:
* Kingman - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Services

KINGMAN, Ariz. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Your Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate Specialist

With over 20 years of experience in helping people buy and sell Cattle Ranches!

Need grazing rights for your Cattle on BLM land, State Land, and/or Deeded Land? Please contact Nicholas McConnell with Realty One Group. 480-323-5365

To all of my Cattle Ranchers:

There is not a central listing platform where all Cattle Ranches are listed for sale here in Arizona. The good news is, I know exactly what is for sale when discussing Cattle Ranches. If you would, give me a call, tell me exactly what you are looking for, and I will email you the results so you can view all Cattle Ranches for sale that fit your search criteria. Mainly, I need to know how many head you are planning on running and your price range. From there, I can send you several Cattle Ranches to choose from.

If you see a Cattle Ranch that is of great interest to you, give me a call and I will set up a time where we can tour the property together.

I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my Cattle Ranchers. If we see something priced at 3 million, I will not hesitate to offer 2.2 million on your behalf. Everything is negotiable in Real Estate. The sticker price is rarely the purchase price. With firm negotiations, I will get you the very best price available.

If you need help obtaining financing, I have several lenders standing by that may be able to get you an agricultural loan. If you are trying to secure financing on your new Cattle Ranch here in Arizona, we may be able to secure a USDA loan for you. I have put together deals where we were able to obtain a small amount of financing, the buyer put some cash down, and the seller carried a portion for the buyer. There are several different ways to structure a purchase.

Below is a map of just some of the Cattle Ranches available for sale here in Arizona. Please keep in mind, there are MANY Cattle Ranches for sale here in Arizona that are not on the map below. However, this is a good place to start if you are just shopping for now. To view more information on each property below, you can click the photo for more photos of each property, and you can click the MLS number for more information on each property. You may also click on the properties on the actual map should location be more important to you.

Click Here For More Information on Arizona Cattle Ranch Operations For Sale:  http://www.nicholasmcconnell.com/Arizona_Cattle_Ranch_AUM...

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to give me a call at 480-323-5365. My phone is never off, you can call me day or night. You can also email me with any questions you may have.

Helping Arizona buy and sell Arizona Cattle Ranches on State Land, BLM Land, and Deeded Land.  In many cases when purchasing a cattle ranch here in Arizona, it is a combination of all 3 with Ephemeral increases year round or in certain seasons.

Ranches For Sale: 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Head - Year Round Cattle Ranch + 3,000 AUMS Ephemeral Increase - Arizona

Call Nicholas McConnell Day, or Night with any, and all Arizona Cattle Ranch Real Estate Questions, I am at your service 480-323-5365

Contact
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365
480-323-5365
arizonamansions@gmail.com
End
Source:Realty One Group Cattle Ranch Specialists
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Arizona Cattle Ranches, Arizona BLM Permit Cattle, Cattle Ranches Arizona
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Kingman - Arizona - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scottsdale, AZ Realty One Group Luxury Real Estate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share