Venezuelan Popular Consultation in Canada
As you are might be aware, Venezuela is immersed in a severe political and humanitarian crisis. Venezuelans are currently facing serious violations to Human Rights and the democratic order is at stake. This plebiscite has been requested by The Venezuelan National Assembly and supported by the Democratic Unity (MUD) and It will occur simultaneously in Venezuela and in more than 100 cities around the world. Voting polls in Canada are being opened in several cities including as Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Mississauga, Fort McMurry, London, Quebec, Set Iles, Vancouver, Moncton, Sherbrook, Victoria, Halifax and St John's.
This plebiscite is aimed to provide the necessary institutional framework for a democratic solution to the current political crisis in Venezuela. The Venezuelan electors will have the opportunity to vote in three areas:
• To refuse the attempts from the Executive Power to change the constitution without the proper public consultation.
• To demand from the Military Forces and from all Public Institutions to honor the Venezuelan Constitution.
• To support the initiation of a transparent electoral process to re-legitimate the Public Powers and re-establish the constitutional and democratic order in Venezuela.
This event will take place in Toronto at La Liga Toronto Indoor Soccer (1107 Finch Avenue West Toronto, ON. M3J 2P7) from 10 am to 5 pm, and we will really appreciate your presence.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.
Here is a list of the cities of the world where this is taking place: http://www.unidadvenezuela.org/
Media Contact
Canada Venezuela Democracy Forum
Rebecca Sarfatti
operations.dir@
