July 2017
Want information remembered? Biographer recommends one-minute audio stories

Writer creates new radio-style sound features for companies and industries
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, we still want news. But now, many want it in brief summaries, summations, or "sound bites" (that's my specialty).

    Why is this? Let's examine some recent statistics:
    1. The length of a local television news story is now about 41 seconds.
    2. Average length of today's movie scenes is 1.5 minutes, or about 180 words.
    Conclusion: Today's consumers seem to absorb information best when it's delivered in 170-200 word nuggets.

Solve a problem
    Around 600 B.C. Aesop began to chronicle fables from around the civilized world.
    I chose a couple at random, and counted the words. The one about "The Tortoise and the Hare" ran about 172 words in the version I saw. The one titled "The Lion and the Mouse" contained 178 words.
    What do these stories have in common? They've lived for 2,600 years, each solves a problem…and each can be read in about one minute.
    Minute Stories are written as radio-style programs that tell a complete story in one minute or less.

How a company can use this
   1. Salute leaders with one minute biographies.
    2. Publicize upcoming events.
    3. Honor industry leaders.
    4. Salute clients.
    5. Establish a company hall of honor.
     Call Quinn for references, samples of Minute Stories, and a free consultation.

About the author: Rix Quinn is a biographer who helps companies write, create, and record short, memorable one-minute audios called Minute Stories©.He can be reached by phone at 817-920-7999, or e-mail at rix@rixquinn.com

