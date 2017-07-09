News By Tag
Want information remembered? Biographer recommends one-minute audio stories
Writer creates new radio-style sound features for companies and industries
Why is this? Let's examine some recent statistics:
1. The length of a local television news story is now about 41 seconds.
2. Average length of today's movie scenes is 1.5 minutes, or about 180 words.
Conclusion: Today's consumers seem to absorb information best when it's delivered in 170-200 word nuggets.
Solve a problem
Around 600 B.C. Aesop began to chronicle fables from around the civilized world.
I chose a couple at random, and counted the words. The one about "The Tortoise and the Hare" ran about 172 words in the version I saw. The one titled "The Lion and the Mouse" contained 178 words.
What do these stories have in common? They've lived for 2,600 years, each solves a problem…and each can be read in about one minute.
Minute Stories are written as radio-style programs that tell a complete story in one minute or less.
How a company can use this
1. Salute leaders with one minute biographies.
2. Publicize upcoming events.
3. Honor industry leaders.
4. Salute clients.
5. Establish a company hall of honor.
About the author: Rix Quinn is a biographer who helps companies write, create, and record short, memorable one-minute audios called Minute Stories©.He can be reached by phone at 817-920-7999, or e-mail at rix@rixquinn.com
