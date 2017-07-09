Want information remembered? Biographer recommends one-minute audio stories

Writer creates new radio-style sound features for companies and industries

-- Today, we still want news. But now, many want it in brief summaries, summations, or "sound bites" (that's my specialty).Why is this? Let's examine some recent statistics:1. The length of a local television news story is now about 41 seconds.2. Average length of today's movie scenes is 1.5 minutes, or about 180 words.Conclusion: Today's consumers seem to absorb information best when it's delivered in 170-200 word nuggets.Around 600 B.C. Aesop began to chronicle fables from around the civilized world.I chose a couple at random, and counted the words. The one about "The Tortoise and the Hare" ran about 172 words in the version I saw. The one titled "The Lion and the Mouse" contained 178 words.What do these stories have in common? They've lived for 2,600 years, each solves a problem…and each can be read in about one minute.Minute Stories are written as radio-style programs that tell a complete story in one minute or less.1. Salute leaders with one minute biographies.2. Publicize upcoming events.3. Honor industry leaders.4. Salute clients.5. Establish a company hall of honor.Call Quinn for references, samples of Minute Stories, and a free consultation.