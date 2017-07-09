Video-in-motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for Mercedes-Benz in a New Design

The manufacturer Mods4cars has completely redesigned the design of its retrofit SmartTV modules. The Video-in-motion unlocker for Mercedes-Benz are now being sent in a new housing.

--As of now, the company Mods4cars delivers its Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for Mercedes-Benz in a new housing. The module can be retrofitted to enable TV and DVD playback while driving. This allows the passenger to use the entertainment technology and play DVDs on long journeys."Our SmartTV module provides a well thought out and professional solution for TV unblocking,"says PR spokesman, Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is firmly installed in the vehicle, which means that the functions are retained even after inspection by a workshop. The activation and deactivation of the Video-in-motion unlocker is initiated by means of a key combination on the steering wheel.Mods4cars has now optimized the design of SmartTV modules (http://www.mods4cars.com). The housing, specially designed for Mods4cars, is 30% narrower and can be installed more easily in the vehicle. Two LEDs provide additional help with the installation. Since less plastic and no screws are used, it is also more environmentally friendly.The SmartTV module has a standard USB port. This makes it possible to upload software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. Thereby the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date. The SmartTV control can be deactivated completely if necessary. A trace-free dismantling is also possible at any time, since no cables are cut during installation.The TV release, SmartTV, can be used for numerous Mercedes-Benz models: C-Class, CL-Class, GLK-Class, GL-Class, E-Class, R-Class, CLS-Class, S-Class, SLK-Class, CLK-Class, ML-Class, SL-Class and Vito. In addition SmartTV modules are also on offer for vehicle brands, Bentley, BMW, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module is available from 169,00 Euro + tax.In addition, the company Mods4cars is also manufacturer of the SmartTOP top controls. The clever cabrio module allows the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving, with only one button push as well as the operation of the roof via the original vehicle key from a distance. They are available for all common convertible and roadster models.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Sven TornowMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055tornow@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com