Price It Here and Mike Cynar Welcome Respected Lead Generation Expert Don Addison To Executive Staff
CEO Mike Cynar feels Addisons's added talents will increase Price It Here's b2b lead generation by as much as 20% over the next 12 months.
On what his new position will entail, Addison said. "I will be tasked with generation quality leads for all 200 verticals covered at Price It Here, along with the development and implementation of high quality content and data to support Price It Here's leads and overall growth." He added that his primary focus is, "doubling the value of buying tips and information we offer to our website visitors."
CEO Mike Cynar is very excited about what Addison will bring to Price It Here, saying, "We are elated to announce Don Addison has joined us full-time as the lead acquisition manager, and are anticipating near instant gratification from his work". The going has proven very successful putting buyers and sellers together in over 200 markets, including:
· Payroll Services
· Answering Service
· Office Copiers
· Coffee Service
· Credit Card Processing
Outside of the office, Addison enjoys his family, church, and rock climbing. His other interest include: Flying airplanes, surfing, kickboxing, and working with orphanage in Africa. Addison's focus over the next 12 months will be on Price It Here. He is confident that joining Mike Cynar at Price It Here was a good decision, saying, "I am already blown away and amazed to see how successful this company is at generating hot, ready to buy leads."
Price It Here is a leading full service lead generation company with a core focus on business to business leads. The company expects to generate over 20,000 leads over the next 12 months. You can learn more by visiting http://priceithere.com/
Contact:
Mike Cynar
info@priceithere.com
