Banasthali PMMMNMTT National Workshop on Well Being and Happiness Concludes
Like Cellular Reproduction happens in terms of multiplication by division, happiness also increases by sharing.
Banasthali Vidyapith which is a centre for Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching PMMMNMTT organized a weeklong national workshop during 9 - 15 July 2017 at Gyan Mandir Auditorium on wellbeing and happiness. The inauguration of same was done by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ina Shastry on 9 July 2017. Following the inauguration, the much needed ice breaking session took place under the leadership of conference convener Prof Indu Bansal, coordinator Mrs Shweta Dubey and Research Associate Ms Vaishalee Bhrigu.
The movement therapy sessions covering a broad range of Eastern and Western movement approaches for promoting physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being were conducted by Ms Sangeeta A Khurana Co founder and Director, THOTS Psycho somatic Therapist, Expressive Arts/Dance Movement Therapist and NLP Master Practitioner from Gurugram. Prof Monika Jain Faculty of Banasthali Home Science had the participants eating out of her hands during the session on Food and Mood. Prof K D Joshi, Head Department of Design Banasthali highlighted issues relating to design for mood.
Prof Himadri Ghosh Director Department of Design brightened the spirits of the particiapnts in the color therapy session. Considering the importance of Self Realization in achieving happiness, a session on same was conducted by Dr Usha Tiwari Banasthali Department of Physical Education and Sports. Vocal fatigue can play havoc especially in teaching profession and an enlightening session on same was conducted by Dr Namrata Arora Charpe from Banasthali Faculty of Home Science.
Ms Mehak Arora Founder Resonate Psycological Services, Gurugram conducted session on happiness fulfillment and relationship counseling. Prof Harsh Purohit Dean Women's Institute for Studies in Development Oriented Management WISDOM Banasthali did an eye opening session of Money and Happiness. Prof Sheel Sharma Head Department of Food and Nutrition at Banasthali conducted a session on Women health and quality of life and called it as an unequivocal index of national development.
The session on Art for Happiness by Prof Kiran Sarna and Mr Manoj Tailor from Banasthali Department of Fine Arts highlighted the fact that art indeed brings out creativity and greater creativity brings greater happiness. Ms Kirti Khurana Psychologist and Clinical Hypnotherapist from Ghaziabad had the participants spell bound by her session on Effective Communication Skills: The Key to a Happier and Healthier Lifestyle.
The concluding day session on Self Management through Mind sciences by Proud to be Banasthalite Dr Kavita Bhargava, Director ITFD School of Mind Sciences Jaipur was dynamic and made the participants realize that a wandering mind is an unhappy mind and focused on how to overcome the same. To a thunderous round of applause, Prof Monika Jain handed a glittering Banasthali memento Dr Kavita Bhargava. In the valedictory function, Mrs Shweta Dubey Program coordinator summarized the entire day by day session by session proceedings of the weeklong workshop.
The certificates to participants were awarded by Prof Indu Bansal Dean Home Science, Prof Geeta Bisla Department of Food Science & Nutrition and Prof BR Natarajan from Chemical Engineering. Commenting on India being 122 out of 155 in World Happiness Index, Prof Indu Bansal felt that the metrics and parameters must be critically looked into and desired that India in coming years would improve its position.
For more details about Banasthali seehttp://www.banasthali.org/
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
Contact
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
***@banasthali.ac.in
